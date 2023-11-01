Dozens more JSO activists arrested after refusing to leave major road

Dozens of Just Stop Oil protesters have been arrested while blocking a major road in west London, with activists deliberately “going floppy” as police tried to take them away.

Around 45 supporters marched on Cromwell Road at around 9am on Wednesday, with about 40 arrested after refusing to leave the road when asked by police, JSO said.

This follows a protest in Parliament Square on Monday when 62 JSO members were arrested, again refusing to leave the road and going floppy – a tactic used to make it more difficult for police officers to move demonstrators.

JSO is staging ongoing protest action in a bid to stop the government granting new fossil fuel licences.

The Metropolitan Police said officers arrived on the A4 within four minutes, and just over half an hour later all protesters were out of the road.

The force said on X: “This has impacted people heading to work or going about their day in west London.

“If you were one of those people we would like to hear from you.”