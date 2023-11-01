Man jailed for 15 years for role in robbery of Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Man jailed for 15 years for role in robbery of Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish

By Press Association
Mark and Peta Cavendish were at home with their children when the robbers struck (Yui Mok/ PA)
Mark and Peta Cavendish were at home with their children when the robbers struck (Yui Mok/ PA)

Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish and his wife Peta have said they “keep reliving the events of that horrific night” as a third man was jailed for his role in the knifepoint robbery at their home.

Jo Jobson was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court to 15 years in prison on Wednesday, nine months after two other men were jailed for their involvement.

Prosecutors said a balaclava-clad gang, armed with large knives, threatened the couple and took two Richard Mille watches worth a total of £700,000 on November 27 2021.

Jobson, aged 27 and of no fixed address, handed himself in at Chelmsford police station in June this year, 18 months after officers first issued a photo appeal identifying him as a suspect.

Jo Jobson court case
Jo Jobson was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in the robbery (Essex Police/PA)

He had denied two counts of robbery but was found guilty of the offences at the Cavendish home in Ongar, Essex, following an earlier trial.

Two more men: Romario Henry and Ali Sesay, were sentenced in February after they were convicted, and police are still seeking a fourth suspect, George Goddard.

Judge Timothy Walker, sentencing Jobson on Wednesday, described the robbery as “targeted and carefully planned”, involving “at least four people, possibly more”.

Mr and Mrs Cavendish were at home with their children at the time of the robbery.

The judge said the effects on the family had been “dreadful”.

Jobson showed no reaction as his sentence was read out, and smiled and shrugged to a small group of supporters in court as he was led to the cells.

Mr Cavendish did not attend the sentencing.