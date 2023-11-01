Man jailed for 15 years for role in robbery of Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish

Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish and his wife Peta have said they “keep reliving the events of that horrific night” as a third man was jailed for his role in the knifepoint robbery at their home.

Jo Jobson was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court to 15 years in prison on Wednesday, nine months after two other men were jailed for their involvement.

Prosecutors said a balaclava-clad gang, armed with large knives, threatened the couple and took two Richard Mille watches worth a total of £700,000 on November 27 2021.

Jobson, aged 27 and of no fixed address, handed himself in at Chelmsford police station in June this year, 18 months after officers first issued a photo appeal identifying him as a suspect.

Jo Jobson was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in the robbery (Essex Police/PA)

He had denied two counts of robbery but was found guilty of the offences at the Cavendish home in Ongar, Essex, following an earlier trial.

Two more men: Romario Henry and Ali Sesay, were sentenced in February after they were convicted, and police are still seeking a fourth suspect, George Goddard.

Judge Timothy Walker, sentencing Jobson on Wednesday, described the robbery as “targeted and carefully planned”, involving “at least four people, possibly more”.

Mr and Mrs Cavendish were at home with their children at the time of the robbery.

The judge said the effects on the family had been “dreadful”.

Jobson showed no reaction as his sentence was read out, and smiled and shrugged to a small group of supporters in court as he was led to the cells.

Mr Cavendish did not attend the sentencing.