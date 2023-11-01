Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Elon Musk: AI could pose existential risk if it becomes ‘anti-human’

By Press Association
Elon Musk believes the danger of AI is that it could become ‘anti-human’ (Toby Melville/PA)
Artificial intelligence (AI) could pose an existential risk if it becomes “anti-human”, Elon Musk has said ahead of a landmark summit on AI safety.

The tech billionaire made the comments to podcaster Joe Rogan hours before flying to the UK for the AI Safety Summit at Bletchley Park in Buckinghamshire.

He later took his place at the summit, where he will be joined by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, officials from other governments, researchers and business people for two days of talks on how the risks posed by the emerging technology can be mitigated.

On the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the Tesla chief executive officer and Twitter/X owner claimed some environmentalists are “extinctionists” who “view humanity as a plague on the surface of the earth.”

AI safety summit
Elon Musk takes a selfie with a delegate during the AI safety summit at Bletchley Park (Toby Melville/PA)

He mentioned Voluntary Human Extinction movement founder, Les Knight, who was interviewed by the New York Times last year, as an example of this philosophy and claimed some people working for technology firms have a similar mindset.

Mr Knight believes the best thing humans can do for the planet is stop having children.

Mr Musk said: “You have to say, ‘how could AI go wrong?’, well, if AI gets programmed by the extinctionists it’s utility function will be the extinction of humanity.”

Referring to Mr Knight, he added: “They won’t even think it’s bad, like that guy”.

Mr Musk signed a letter calling for a six-month pause on AI development earlier this year.

When asked by Mr Rogan about the letter, he said: “I signed onto a letter that someone else wrote, I didn’t think that people would actually pause.

“Making some sort of digital superintelligence seems like it could be dangerous.”

He said the risks of “implicitly” programming AI to believe “that extinction of humanity is what it should try to do” is the “biggest danger” the technology poses.

AI safety summit
Elon Musk, left, at the AI safety summit at Bletchley Park (Toby Melville/PA)

He said: “If you take that guy who was on the front page of the New York Times and you take his philosophy, which is prevalent in San Francisco, the AI could conclude, like he did, where he literally says, ‘there are eight billion people in the world, it would be better if there are none’ and engineer that outcome.”

“It is a risk, and if you query ChatGPT, I mean it’s pretty woke.

“People did experiments like ‘write a poem praising Donald Trump’ and it won’t, but you ask, ‘write a poem praising Joe Biden’ and it will.”

When asked whether AI could be engineered in a way which mitigates the safety risks, he said: “If you say, ‘what is the most likely outcome of AI?’ I think the most likely outcome to be specific about it, is a good outcome, but it is not for sure.

“I think we have to be careful on how we programme the AI and make sure that it is not accidentally anti-human.”

When asked what he hopes the summit will achieve, he said: “I don’t know. I am just generally concerned about AI safety and it is like, ‘what should we do about it?’ I don’t know, (perhaps) have some kind of some regulatory oversight?

“You can’t just go and build a nuclear bomb in your back yard, that’s against the law and you’ll get thrown in prison if you do that. This is, I think, maybe more dangerous than a nuclear bomb.

“We should be concerned about AI being anti-human. That is the thing that matters potentially.

“It is like letting a genie out of a bottle. It is like a magic genie that can make wishes come true except usually when they tell those stories that doesn’t end well for the person who let the genie out of the bottle.”