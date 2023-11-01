King to attend Cop28 after missing last year’s climate change conference

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

King to attend Cop28 after missing last year’s climate change conference

By Press Association
Charles delivered a speech during the opening ceremony for the Cop26 summit in Glasgow (Yves Herman/PA)
Charles delivered a speech during the opening ceremony for the Cop26 summit in Glasgow (Yves Herman/PA)

The King is to play a key role once again at the international climate change conference.

Charles will travel to Dubai to deliver the opening address at the World Climate Action Summit at Cop28 in the UAE on December 1.

The monarch missed Cop27 in Egypt last year following advice from the Government while Liz Truss was prime minister, despite it being widely reported he had hoped to attend in person.

Queen Elizabeth II death
The King with the then-prime minister Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace (Yui Mok/PA)

As the Prince of Wales, he spent decades passionately campaigning on green and environmental issues.

Downing Street later acknowledged it might have been possible for the head of state to go if Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had been in office earlier in the year.

Buckingham Palace announced Charles, who is away on a state visit to Kenya, will travel to the UAE and open the World Climate Action Summit, which forms part of Cop28’s programme and convenes heads of state and government and other leaders to discuss concrete plans for tackling climate change.

As the Prince of Wales, he previously had a more central role, delivering the opening address at the main opening ceremony of Cop26 in Glasgow in 2021 and Cop21 in Paris in 2015.

The King was invited by UAE president Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and will attend at the request of the UK Government, the Palace said.

Charles, who will make the trip from November 30 to December 1, will also attend a reception on November 30 to the launch the inaugural Cop28 Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum.

The two-day event runs parallel with the summit and is being hosted by the Cop28 Presidency in partnership with the Sustainable Markets Initiative, founded by the King.

It will bring together business, finance and philanthropy leaders and world leaders to try to find climate solutions.

The King will also hold meetings with regional leaders ahead of the summit.