Hockney’s Harry Styles picture goes on display at National Portrait Gallery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Hockney’s Harry Styles picture goes on display at National Portrait Gallery

By Press Association
A painting of pop star Harry Styles by David Hockney has gone on display at the National Portrait Gallery as part of a new exhibition dedicated to the artist (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
A painting of pop star Harry Styles by David Hockney has gone on display at the National Portrait Gallery as part of a new exhibition dedicated to the artist (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

A painting of Harry Styles by David Hockney has gone on display at the National Portrait Gallery as part of a new exhibition dedicated to the artist.

David Hockney: Drawing From Life features more than 30 new portraits, which were created at his art studio in Normandy, France, between 2021 and 2022 and are on show for the first time.

Opening at the London gallery on Thursday, the exhibition boasts around 160 works spanning six decades of the artist’s life.

David Hockney: Drawing from Life
The David Hockney: Drawing From Life exhibition will run until January 21 2024 (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The painting of pop star Styles depicts the 29-year-old wearing an orange and red striped cardigan and blue jeans paired with a pearl necklace.

The exhibition also features portraits of Hockney’s mother, the late Laura Hockney; his friend, fashion designer Celia Birtwell; his former partner, curator Gregory Evans; and people from his local community in Normandy.

His self-portrait shows him smiling while dressed in a blue checked suit with a white cap.

David Hockney: Drawing from Life
David Hockney: Drawing From Life features more than 30 new portraits on show for the first time (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The exhibition was previously on display at the National Portrait Gallery for just 20 days in 2020 before it was closed due to the pandemic.

In addition to the 33 new works, there are also coloured pencil drawings created in Paris in the early 1970s and a selection of drawings from the 1980s, when the artist created a self-portrait every day over a period of two months.

The pieces in the exhibition have been created in pencil, pastel, ink and watercolour, with Hockney also making use of a 35mm camera and apps on his iPhone and iPad.

David Hockney: Drawing from Life
The exhibition boasts around 160 works spanning six decades of David Hockey’s life (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

New portraits of the artist’s partner, Jean-Pierre Goncalves de Lima, also mark a return to painting after Hockney spent time using his iPad to capture the Normandy landscape around his home.

The artworks in the exhibition have been drawn from public and private collections, including the David Hockney Foundation.

– David Hockney: Drawing From Life will run at the National Portrait Gallery from November 2 to January 21 2024.