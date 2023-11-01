Starfish bodies may more closely resemble a head, study suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Starfish bodies may more closely resemble a head, study suggests

By Press Association
Micro-CT scan of sea star (University of Southampton/PA)
Micro-CT scan of sea star (University of Southampton/PA)

The entire body of a starfish may actually more closely resemble a head, scientists suggest.

The new research helps to answer the mystery of how these creatures evolved their distinctive star-shaped body, which has long puzzled scientists.

Echinoderms are a group of animals that includes starfish (or sea stars), sea urchins, and sand dollars.

Their body parts are arranged in five equal sections, in a unique fivefold symmetric body plan.

This differs from their bilateral ancestors, which have a left- and right-hand side that mirror one another, as in humans and many other animals.

According to the findings, the researchers detected gene signatures associated with head development just about everywhere in young sea stars, but expression of genes that code for an animal’s torso and tail sections were largely missing.

Dr Jeff Thompson, a co-author on the study from the University of Southampton, said: “How the different body parts of the echinoderms relate to those we see in other animal groups has been a mystery to scientists for as long as we’ve been studying them.

“In their bilateral relatives, the body is divided into a head, trunk, and tail.

“But just looking at a starfish, it’s impossible to see how these sections relate to the bodies of bilateral animals.”

In the new study, led by Laurent Formery and Professor Chris Lowe at Stanford University, scientists compared biological data from a sea star to other deuterostomes – a wider animal group that includes echinoderms and bilateral animals, like vertebrates.

They have a common ancestor, so by comparing their development, scientists could learn more about how the bodies of echinoderms evolved.

Dr Thompson explains: “When we compared the expression of genes in a starfish to other groups of animals, like vertebrates, it appeared that a crucial part of the body plan was missing.

“The genes that are typically involved in the patterning of the trunk of the animal weren’t expressed in the ectoderm.

“It seems the whole echinoderm body plan is roughly equivalent to the head in other groups of animals.”

Researchers say this suggests sea stars and other echinoderms may have evolved their five-section body plan by losing the trunk region (torso) of their bilateral ancestors.

This would have allowed them to move and feed differently than bilaterally symmetrical animals.

Dr Thompson said: “Our research tells us the echinoderm body plan evolved in a more complex way than previously thought and there is still much to learn about these intriguing creatures.

“As someone who has studied them for the last ten years, these findings have radically changed how I think about this group of animals.”

The findings are published in Nature.