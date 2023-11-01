Stalker believed to have killed co-worker triggered ‘red flags’ – former boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stalker believed to have killed co-worker triggered ‘red flags’ – former boss

By Press Association
Gracie Spinks was described as a ‘beautiful soul’ by a former colleague (Family handout/PA)
Gracie Spinks was described as a 'beautiful soul' by a former colleague (Family handout/PA)

A boss of the man who is believed to have killed Gracie Spinks has told an inquest into her death that there were “so many red flags” in his behaviour towards her.

Michael Sellers was investigated and dismissed from his role at e-commerce firm, xbite, after being reported for stalking by Ms Spinks who had refused to pursue a romantic relationship with him in December 2020.

Sellers, 35, is believed to have then fatally stabbed Ms Spinks, 23, at Blue Lodge Farm in Duckmanton, Derbyshire, on June 18 2021 before taking his own life 150 metres away later that day.

On Wednesday, an inquest into her death heard that after being rejected, Sellers watched Ms Spinks on company CCTV and asked colleagues to “spy” on her, but “did not believe he had done anything wrong” when questioned by his managers following Ms Spinks’ complaint.

The inquest also heard that the company only “informally” dealt with complaints over Sellers’ conduct with other women, with Sellers only given “words of advice” by police in relation to Ms Spinks’ concerns.

Lee Bingham, who was operations manager at xbite and who investigated Ms Spinks’ claims, said Sellers “lacked insight” into the impact of his behaviour.

Giving evidence at Chesterfield Coroners’ Court, he said: “He showed no remorse and he did not believe he had done anything wrong with his relationship with Gracie.

“I pointed out that she had said she wanted to be left alone a number of times and he did not believe he had done anything wrong.

Ms Spinks died from a stab wound to the neck, the inquest heard on Monday (Family Handout/PA)
Gracie Spinks died from a stab wound to the neck, the inquest heard on Monday (Family Handout/PA)

“He did not recognise that he was doing anything wrong and as I investigated this, there were so many red flags, Gracie saying no, being asked to be left alone, him waiting in a lay-by, just so many red flags.

“There were just red flags all over the place.”

Ms Spinks met Sellers when she began working at xbite in April 2020 and met up with him several times outside of work.

Giving evidence, Corey Martin, a friend and colleague of Ms Spinks, said he had “never met a more beautiful soul” and described her as “funny, happy, talkative and friendly”.

In December 2020, Ms Spinks deemed she was too busy to pursue a relationship and, according to Mr Martin, she was “not feeling a connection” with Sellers but tried to break things off in a “friendly” way.

But Mr Martin said that Sellers was “totally obsessed” with Ms Spinks and eventually asked him to report back on what she was doing and who she was speaking to, and disclosed that he would watch her on CCTV.

Then, on January 4 2021, Ms Spinks saw him waiting in a lay-by close to Blue Lodge Farm, where her horse was stabled, and reported him to the company and, later, the police.

The company investigation, led by Mr Bingham and the company’s HR manager, Tracie Otter, found that Sellers had harassed Ms Spinks and abused his power in relation to Mr Martin, which saw him dismissed for gross misconduct on January 27 that year.

But Mr Bingham said that prior to the incident with Ms Spinks, he was aware of past issues concerning Sellers’ behaviour towards two other women, the second taking place in March 2020 which saw Sellers follow a female staff member to the car park and question her about contact with another man.

That led Mr Bingham to advise the company’s HR team to issue a warning or launch disciplinary action “at the very least”, but Mr Bingham told the court that he did not believe this was ever taken forward.

Giving her evidence, Mrs Otter said that she was aware of issues between Sellers and at least four other women, which concerned him messaging them outside of work and researching and contacting their friends, but believed Sellers was only ever spoken to informally.

She said: “I believe he was spoken to quite a few times.

“I believe it was informal conversations at that point.

“I believe that people just thought that he just liked people and because of the person that he was, he could not articulate that very well.

“I know that there were conversations that had happened, I just think that people did not believe that there was anything serious going on.”

In a statement, Mrs Otter said Sellers would “latch on to someone who gave him attention” and described him as quiet, shy and “very introverted”.

When asked by Narita Bahra KC, representing Ms Spinks’ family, why no other women were advised to report their concerns to the police, Mrs Otter replied: “I don’t think anybody thought that something like this would ever happen.

“I don’t think people thought that anything that serious had actually happened.”

The inquest continues.