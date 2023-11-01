Ian Wright receives Freedom of the City of London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Ian Wright receives Freedom of the City of London

By Press Association
Ian Wright played 33 times for England during his career (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Ian Wright played 33 times for England during his career (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Former Arsenal and England footballer Ian Wright has been awarded the Freedom of the City of London.

The 59-year-old, who played professionally between 1985 and 2000, received the honour at Guildhall on Wednesday in recognition of his services to sport and London.

Wright has gone on to carve out a successful broadcast career since retiring, both as a TV presenter and football pundit.

One of the City of London’s ancient traditions, the Freedom is believed to have begun in 1237 and originally enabled recipients to carry out their trade.

Reflecting on his award, Wright said: “I only ever wanted to be a professional footballer, so being recognised for anything else is really strange, even now, 23 years after I retired.

“I’m humbled to be getting the Freedom of the City of London award. London is a city I love and one that I’m proud to represent.”

Ian Wright receives Freedom of the City of London
Wright’s former managers George Graham (left) and Steve Coppell (right) were in attendance as he collected the award (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

City of London Corporation policy chairman Chris Hayward said: “Ian is a legend of the game, and it gives us great pleasure to recognise his unique sporting achievements with this special award.

“Ian continues to be admired and respected well beyond his old stomping ground around Arsenal and has made a huge contribution to football and the capital.”

Wright signed his first professional contract at Crystal Palace aged 21 and went on to score more than 100 times for the club.

He later signed for Arsenal for a then-club record £2.5 million in 1991 and became the team’s all-time top scorer, as well as winning a Premier League title, two FA Cups and one League Cup.

There were also short spells at West Ham, Nottingham Forest, Celtic, and Burnley before retirement, as well as 33 caps and nine goals for England.

Wright was previously made an OBE in June in the King’s first Birthday Honours list.

Fellow English footballer Harry Kane also received the Freedom of the City of London earlier this year.