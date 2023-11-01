Camilla bottle-feeds orphaned baby elephants at Kenya sanctuary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Camilla bottle-feeds orphaned baby elephants at Kenya sanctuary

By Press Association
Camilla feeds milk to a baby elephant during a visit to Sheldrick Wildlife Trust Elephant Orphanage (Victoria Jones/PA)
Camilla feeds milk to a baby elephant during a visit to Sheldrick Wildlife Trust Elephant Orphanage (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Queen played surrogate mother to a group of orphaned baby elephants on Wednesday, feeding them formula milk at a sanctuary in Kenya.

Camilla, who was later joined by the King, was in her element at the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust Elephant Orphanage in Nairobi National Park as she took charge of the milk bottle.

“They are so lovely. This is fantastic,” she said after feeding a succession of young elephants who have lost their mothers.

Royal visit to Kenya – Day Two
Camilla heard about the trust’s work in the conservation and preservation of wildlife and protected areas across Kenya (Victoria Jones/PA)

She joked: “Is that the naughty corner?” as she pointed at a spot where some of the larger, more restless ones were placed.

The group, among 27 orphans being cared for at the sanctuary, came racing down from the undergrowth when they spotted it was feeding time.

Camilla bottle-fed an elephant calf called Mzinga, one of the centre’s youngest at a year and a half old, first.

“There we are. All finished now,” she said, as the little elephant guzzled her milk down in a matter of seconds.

Royal visit to Kenya – Day Two
The elephants were among 27 orphans being cared for at the sanctuary (Victoria Jones/PA)

Head keeper Edwin Lusichi said they had been orphaned for a number of reasons, sometimes as a result of poaching or humans coming into conflict with wildlife, but also in some cases simply because their mothers died of natural causes or became separated from them.

Camilla also fed two other young elephants, Talek, a 15-month-old female, and Mokogodo.

“She is one year old and she is the youngest,” said Mr Lusichi.

“Her favourite was this one, Taroho. He is a little young, 15 months,” the keeper said.