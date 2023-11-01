Prince George a budding triathlete, William tells Stanford while presenting MBE

Prince George may be a budding triathlete, his father the Prince of Wales said to former triathlon champion Non Stanford, while presenting her with an MBE.

William said his 10 year-old son has been trying out the swim-cycle-run event, which Britain excels at on the world level, at school.

He made the comment as he presented Stanford, 34, who won the women’s world triathlon title in 2013 and finished fourth at the 2016 Rio Olympics, with an MBE for her services to triathlon in Wales, at a ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Stanford, who retired from the sport last year, said: “He was telling me how George has been doing triathlon at school.

“There is also a gentleman who now works for William, has done a bit of triathlon and has been giving George advice about putting talcum powder in his shoes.

“George has been sharing his talc with his classmates and they are all excited about these tips.

“He (William) also asked about the future of triathlon and the talent that is coming through, so we had a very nice chat.”

Talcum powder is used among athletes sparingly in their bike and running shoes to help slip their feet in more easily and reduce the chance of mid-race rubbing.

There was a hectic but memory-filled end to 2022 which saw Stanford retire, get her first “real” job moving from triathlon champion to coach, have a wedding to Aaron Royal and a honeymoon.

Bridgend-born Stanford said: “It was a bit of a whirlwind of a year.

“It was my last year of competing and in many ways I had a dream ending to my career with a European title and a Commonwealth Games medal.

“I feel very fortunate that I was able to step away from triathlon on my own terms, as a lot of people have to stop because of injury.”

Stanford, who now works for British Triathlon coaching in Leeds with the world-class performance squad, said: “The experience of being an elite athlete that I bring into the staff team is quite unique as none of the other staff have competed at a world level.

“I am actually the only female coach within the Olympic side of the programme.

“I also just know the athletes really well because I have raced and trained with them for many years.

“I know how they are before race and how they operate.

Making the jump from being a champion triathlete to being a coach has taken some getting used to.

She added: “I think there has definitely been some adapting from everything being about yourself as an athlete, which is quite a selfish pursuit, and you are always working on making yourself a better athlete.

“I have really enjoyed the flip of it being about somebody else and I am contributing to somebody else’s dreams and goals.

“It has been really rewarding.

“I always struggled as an athlete with the feeling that it was a really selfish thing I was doing and I was not giving back, so I have really enjoyed helping people (as a coach).

“Being awarded this MBE has also quelled some of those feelings because I have been recognised for my services.”