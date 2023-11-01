BBC News Arabic launches emergency radio service for Gaza

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BBC News Arabic launches emergency radio service for Gaza

By Press Association
BBC News Arabic has launched an emergency radio service for the Gaza Strip in response to the conflict in the region (Ian West/PA)
BBC News Arabic has launched an emergency radio service for the Gaza Strip in response to the conflict in the region, the broadcaster has announced.

The service, Gaza Daily, will broadcast information and developments, as well as providing safety advice on where to access shelter, food and water supplies.

Produced in Cairo and London, the medium wave service will initially broadcast one programme a day, at 3pm GMT, from Friday.

A second daily update will be broadcast at 5am GMT from November 10.

Israel Palestinians
Smoke rises after an Israeli air strike in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel (Ariel Schalit/AP)

The Gaza Strip has suffered numerous communications blackouts since the conflict with Israel broke out more than three weeks ago, according to the Associated Press.

Internet and phone services have been cut for periods of time, with the latest on Wednesday, as Israeli troops battle Hamas militants.

BBC News Arabic previously set up an emergency radio service in Sudan earlier this year when the country was facing conflict, as well as one for Gaza in 2014.

In February 2022, the BBC News Ukraine service also began extended TV bulletins following the invasion of the country by Russia.

Director of BBC World Service Liliane Landor said: “BBC News Arabic are extremely well-placed to offer this vital service for the people of Gaza at a time of greatest need.

“Their expertise and specialist knowledge of the region alongside the BBC’s reputation as the most trusted news provider, means we can reach civilians in Gaza with the information they need.”