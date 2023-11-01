Saturday’s Lotto jackpot estimated at £3.8m after prize rolls down

Saturday’s lottery jackpot will be an estimated £3.8 million, after no players won the top prize in Wednesday’s draw.

This meant a rolldown in the £12.7 million Must Be Won draw boosted cash prizes for other winners and saw one ticketholder become a millionaire.

The winning Lotto numbers were 09, 15, 36, 37, 42 and 43, the bonus number was 50.

No-one matched all six main numbers, meaning the jackpot was missed.

But one player scooped £1,236,481 after matching five of the six numbers plus the bonus.

Additionally, 56 other ticket holders all won £8,788 after matching five numbers.

Set of balls seven and draw machine Arthur were used.

Likewise, no-one won the £350,000 top prize for Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw.

Six ticket holders took home £13,000 each by matching four of the five numbers.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 01, 03, 19, 33 and 38, the Thunderball was 11.

No ticket-holders won £500,000 by matching all five numbers plus the Thunderball.

Two players did match all five regular numbers, earning them £5,000 each.