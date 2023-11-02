Samaritans ‘needed more than ever’ as charity marks 70 years since first call

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Samaritans ‘needed more than ever’ as charity marks 70 years since first call

By Press Association
It is 70 years since Samaritans took its first call to the helpline (Alamy/PA)
The Samaritans helpline is needed now more than ever, the charity said as it reached a “landmark” 70 years of life-saving work.

On Thursday it is exactly seven decades since the organisation’s vicar founder Chad Varah took the first call on November 2, 1953.

While callers’ issues can vary from relationship problems to family issues, and mental or physical health, the charity said it currently takes more than 400 calls a day from people “consumed by money worries” as it operates on the “frontline of the cost-of-living crisis”.

Samaritan founder Dr Chad Varah took the first call to the helpline 70 years ago (Samaritans/PA)
Keith Leslie, Samaritans chair, said: “Today is a landmark day for Samaritans, as we celebrate 70 years of life-saving work.

“We are proud to have met all the challenges we have faced since 1953, and especially grateful to all our amazing volunteers for their help over all these years.

“As we look towards the future, we know people are struggling to cope and need us more than ever before.”

He said the focus now is on continuing to “be there for everyone, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year in whatever way that works best for them” as he thanked volunteers and those who donate to “keep our services going”.

Bob Howe has been volunteering with Samaritans for more than 20 years (Chris Turner/Samaritans/PA)
Long-time volunteer Bob Howe, who has taken more than 10,000 calls in the two decades he has been with the charity, described it as a “great privilege to be there”.

The retired stockbroker, 68, from Leeds, said: “From my first calls, I quickly realised the value of Samaritans and how important and supportive our work is to people in need, be they suicidal or just needing to talk through whatever is happening to them at that time.

“Being a listening volunteer puts you right at the side of the person you are there to help, as if you were in the same room, and that makes it a very special place to be. It’s a great privilege to be there.”

He said would-be volunteers should rest assured they get good training before handling calls, and he encouraged anyone interested to go for it.

He said: “If anyone is ever considering becoming a volunteer, my advice is not to be afraid you aren’t the right fit. Most people have it in them to become a Samaritan volunteer – we aren’t special people but with the excellent training and support what we do is very special indeed.

“The training will change you as a person and you will never again totally remove your ‘Samaritan hat’ to anyone around you – you employ those skills in everyday life and people see that in you.

“Volunteering can change someone’s life – yours.”

The charity now has around 22,000 volunteers and more than 200 branches and locations across the UK and Ireland.

The Samaritans helpline is free to call 24 hours a day on 116 123. The charity is also running a small-scale pilot web chat service.