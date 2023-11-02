South of England and Channel Islands bear brunt of Storm Ciaran

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

South of England and Channel Islands bear brunt of Storm Ciaran

By Press Association
Strong winds and rain from Storm Ciaran are battering the south of England and the Channel Islands (David Haigh/PA)
Strong winds and rain from Storm Ciaran are battering the south of England and the Channel Islands.

In Jersey, people have been forced to take refuge in a hotel after winds in excess of 100mph from the storm damaged property.

Flooding is expected in 54 areas, according to the Environment Agency, most of which are on the south coast of England.

Storm Ciaran amber weather warnings
A major incident has been declared in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight because of the expected pressure on local services.

And hundreds of schools across the south have also closed because of the risk to pupils.

A further 134 alerts are in place for possible flooding across England.

Cornwall Council said that more than 8,500 homes in the county are without power due to the storm.

Freight lorries queued for entrance to ferry services on the A20 into Dover
Across the south coast, an amber warning, the second most severe, runs from 6am to 5pm on Thursday with winds expected to reach 70mph to 80mph, with the potential for 85mph and large waves.

A further amber warning is in place until 11am in Devon and Cornwall, with the Met Office predicting Storm Ciaran will bring winds of 75mph to 85mph, with 65mph to 75mph gusts inland.

The Met Office said Jersey Airport had seen wind gusts of up to 93mph on Thursday morning, with Langdon Bay in Kent recording 71mph winds, and the village of Cardinham in Cornwall seeing 68mph gusts.

States of Jersey Police said 35 people were moved to hotel accommodation overnight, with three taken to hospital because of damage to their homes.

Autumn weather November 2nd 2023
Waves crash over the harbour arm in Folkestone, Kent

In a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, police said four further people had been moved to other accommodation with winds reaching a top speed of 102mph.

A red wind warning, the highest level, was issued by Jersey Met into Thursday, with people warned to avoid outside activity.

People have posted on social media of trees coming down in Sussex including at Ditchling Beacon and Ansty with some roads being flooded in Worthing as well.

The French coast saw winds of up to 110mph in western Brittany overnight.

All flights from Jersey, Guernsey and Alderney airports on Thursday have been cancelled.

Ben Lukey, flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, said: “Large waves and onshore gales brought by Storm Ciaran could see significant flooding along parts of the south coast and along parts of the Yorkshire and North East coasts on Thursday.”

The major incident was declared by the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Local Resilience Forum, with the local fire service warning there was a “potential risk to life” as well as a risk of damage to buildings, falling trees, and flooding.

Storm Ciaran yellow weather warnings
Commuters in southern England were urged to work from home, with rail firms “strongly advising” passengers not to travel on routes in and out of London before 9am on Thursday as they assess any fallen trees and debris on the line.

Other operators were warning of delays and cancellations.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) urged people watching the conditions to stay away from the coast.

Autumn weather November 1st 2023
Delia Magee sweeps up outside Magee's Bar in Newry Town, Co Down

Northern Ireland has already seen flooding, where a yellow rain warning from the Met Office was in place until 9am on Wednesday.

A similar notice was issued for southern parts of England and Wales from 6pm on Wednesday until the end of Thursday.

A yellow warning for rain is also in place from 6am on Thursday to 6am on Friday for north-east England and Scotland, stretching up to Inverness.