Rivers in parts of Northern Ireland reach record levels after days of heavy rain

By Press Association
Ross Campbell clears out a damaged property in Newry, Co Down, after the city’s canal burst its banks during heavy rainfall (Brian Lawless/PA)
Some rivers in Northern Ireland reached record high levels following several days of heavy rain.

While the region avoided the worst of Storm Ciaran which battered the south of England and the Channel Islands, work is under way to repair damage following bad weather earlier in the week.

On Thursday morning the train line between Portadown and Dundalk was closed, while bus services were suspended in Downpatrick due to flooding in the town.

The Department for Infrastructure said a multi-agency response is ongoing.

They said teams were out overnight to respond to flooding and protect properties in a number of areas across counties Down and Armagh, particularly in Newry, Newcastle and Portadown.

A spokesperson said in some areas rivers reached record levels, and remained very high on Thursday morning.

They said it will take some time for water to drain away, adding it will be difficult to work further in some areas until water levels recede more.

“Lough Neagh will continue to rise but at this stage is expected to peak tomorrow at a level below what was experienced in the winter of 2015,” they said.

“We have already engaged with colleagues in local government and councils about the recovery stage and we will play our part in that in whatever way possible.”