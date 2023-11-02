Farmers ‘shouldering the burden’ of flooding, says CLA

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Farmers ‘shouldering the burden’ of flooding, says CLA

By Press Association
The UK has seen widespread flooding from two storms in as many weeks (Ben Birchall/PA)
Farmers and rural communities are “unfairly shouldering the burden” of flooding because of “years of poor management” from the Environment Agency, the rural landowners’ body has said.

Storm Ciaran is the second storm in two weeks to cause flooding across the UK, with the Met Office having issued yellow warnings for rain stretching throughout the south of England, Wales, north-east England and Scotland.

There are also 77 flood warnings in place from the Environment Agency showing a risk to properties, many of which are along the south coast.

The Country Land and Business Association (CLA) wants the Government to do more to support farmers and landowners and said their fields are being sacrificed to save houses and villages downstream.

Regional director Tim Bamford said: “Flooding can have a massive impact on farming and the countryside, with crops damaged and rural communities often cut off.

“Years of poor management of watercourses and flood defences by the Environment Agency, often caused by lack of resources, mean farmers are still unfairly shouldering the burden of flooding devastation.

“Landowners don’t receive compensation when the Environment Agency effectively floods their fields to protect downstream houses and villages, despite the harm to their crops and livelihoods.

“And when farmers do attempt to implement flood prevention techniques, they face lengthy authorisation delays and costs, creating a lose-lose situation.

Stormy motorway
Drivers have been told to avoid coastal roads in some areas and to only travel when necessary (Ben Birchall/PA)

“Farmers want to provide solutions to the climate crisis. But until the Government steps in to tackle planning delays and offer full and proper compensation to those storing floodwater, farmers will continue paying the price for problems they didn’t create.”

Worldwide, agriculture is a significant source of the greenhouse gases that are warming the atmosphere – around a fifth of the global total – and it is the largest contributing sector after energy.

As the Earth’s temperature rises, the frequency of storms and torrential downpours is increasing in the UK as a warmer atmosphere can hold more moisture, allowing a larger amount to build up in clouds.

Half of agriculture’s contribution to climate change comes from on-farm emissions of methane and nitrous oxide, with the other half coming from the destruction of forests and other land changes that would otherwise have absorbed carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has said.

The CLA’s call for help follows an open letter from the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) after Storm Babet, saying the Government should ensure that farmers are adequately paid in compensation for when their fields are flooded.

Flooded field
Rising waters have turned fields into lakes in some parts of Northern Ireland (Jonathan McCambridge/PA)

They want changes to the flood defence grant so that “rural communities are not disadvantaged by the nature of smaller populations in comparison to urban communities”.

Wildlife experts and environmental groups have said that the impacts of flooding could be reduced if the UK was to restore its wetlands and woodlands, which slow the flow of water across the landscape.

Around 90% of the wetland habitats in England alone have been destroyed in the last 100 years, mainly through unsustainable farming, development and abstraction, according to the Wildlife Trusts.

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “We are acutely aware of the impacts flooding can have on farmers and the agriculture sector, and our teams are working hard on the ground to help people recover from Storm Babet and the current impacts being felt by Storm Ciaran.

“Between April 2021 and April 2023 we have better protected around 148,000 hectares of agricultural land through our flooding investment programme.

“Working with farmers and landowners is also an important part of our flood and coastal erosion risk management strategy roadmap up to 2026, which is supported by a wide range of partners, including the NFU.”