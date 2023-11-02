Extension of Irish flood payment scheme to be considered by Cabinet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Extension of Irish flood payment scheme to be considered by Cabinet

By Press Association
The River Big Bridge in Co Louth partly collapsed after heavy fall (Liam McBurney/PA)
The River Big Bridge in Co Louth partly collapsed after heavy fall (Liam McBurney/PA)

A scheme to support businesses affected by flooding in Ireland during Storm Ciaran is to be brought to Cabinet on Thursday.

Flooding hit Carlingford and other parts of north Louth on Tuesday, prompting calls for funds to be made available for repairs and to prevent any further damage.

Parts of Co Wexford were also submerged, while the main motorway and train line linking Belfast and Dublin were both affected by flooding.

Heavy rainfall brought by Storm Ciaran prompted fears among residents and business owners already impacted by flooding from Storm Babet in recent weeks, including in Midleton in Co Cork and parts of Co Waterford.

Main street in Midleton after flooding
Main street in Midleton, Co Cork, suffered extensive damage caused by flooding following Storm Babet (Brian Lawless/PA)

In Northern Ireland, parts of Newry were affected after the canal burst its banks on Monday night.

The first scheme for businesses offers an initial 5,000-euro payment and further support of up to 20,000 euro based on the scale of the damage.

A second scheme, set up in response to unprecedented flooding in Midleton, offers an initial payment of 10,000 euro to businesses and up to 100,000 euro after auditing and assessment.

Speaking to RTE radio on Thursday, minister Dara Calleary said the first payments for areas of Midleton affected by Storm Babet were made this week.

Dara Calleary
Dara Calleary, minister of state at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment (PA)

He said it is the intention that an extension of the scheme in the wake of Storm Ciaran will go to Cabinet on Thursday.

Mr Calleary said: “We’re trying to get a system that gets money out quick.

“We’re very conscious that coming up to Christmas is a core time of year for businesses.

“We want to get them back up and running in as far as they can.

“It is an appalling situation in Carlingford and Wexford. Our thoughts are with those and we want to get supports to them as quick as possible.”