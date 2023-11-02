Officer ‘failed to correct colleague’s search method’ before Matt Ratana murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Officer ‘failed to correct colleague’s search method’ before Matt Ratana murder

By Press Association
Metropolitan Police Sergeant Matt Ratana was fatally shot by Louis de Zoysa at Croydon custody suite in September 2020 (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Metropolitan Police Sergeant Matt Ratana was fatally shot by Louis de Zoysa at Croydon custody suite in September 2020 (Metropolitan Police/PA)

An experienced police officer failed to point out the incorrect search technique used by her probationer colleague who missed a gun used to murder a custody sergeant, an inquest has heard.

Matt Ratana, of the Metropolitan Police, was killed on September 25 2020 by Louis de Zoysa, who opened fire with an antique revolver at Croydon custody suite in south London.

De Zoysa, who is autistic, had earlier been arrested and searched but officers failed to find the gun the 26-year-old had in an underarm holster despite discovering bullets in his pocket.

During part of probationer Pc Richard Davey’s search of the gunman, which ignored training techniques, Pc Samantha Still checked police records and spoke to colleagues on her radio, an inquest at Croydon Town Hall heard on Thursday.

Louis de Zoysa court case
Louis de Zoysa was detained and searched (Metropolitan Police/PA)

The officer, who had six years’ experience at the time, agreed this went against force guidelines as she was meant to give the search her full attention.

She also failed to point out Pc Davey’s incorrect technique, Dominic Adamson KC, representing Sgt Ratana’s partner, Su Bushby, said.

Mr Adamson asked: “Pc Davey’s failure to do a proper search was your failure to perform the role of a cover officer, wasn’t it?”

Pc Still replied: “It (the gun) should have been found.”

Mr Adamson went on: “It should have been found and in fact you should have pointed out that he had not done a proper search, hadn’t you?”

The officer added: “Correct.”

Pc Still said she believed at the time that the search was adequate and had covered all areas of de Zoysa’s body.

When Pc Davey found the bullets, she initially mistook them for nitrous oxide canisters, the inquest heard.

Addressing Ms Bushby, who was watching virtually, Pc Still added: “I’m sorry for your loss and the time you have gone through.

“I’m sorry this has happened.”

Louis de Zoysa court case
New Zealand-born Matt Ratana had been in the Metropolitan Police for almost 30 years and was three months from retirement when he was killed (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Pc Lauren Pardew, who later arrived to aid the two officers after the search had taken place, also gave evidence, and agreed with Mr Adamson that the discovery of ammunition merited a “high state of alert”.

At Croydon’s Windmill Road custody centre, De Zoysa managed to move his handcuffed arms from behind his back to fire at Sgt Ratana.

The 54-year-old New Zealand-born officer, who had served in the Met for almost 30 years and was three months from retirement, was hit in the chest by the first of three shots discharged by De Zoysa within three seconds.

A second bullet struck him in the thigh before De Zoysa was wrestled to the ground by other officers, as a third round hit the cell wall.

Former tax office data analyst De Zoysa, who was living in a flat on a farm in Banstead, Surrey, discharged a fourth shot while on the cell floor, hitting an artery in his own neck and causing him brain damage.

He is serving a whole-life prison sentence for Sgt Ratana’s murder after a trial earlier this year, during which his legal team argued that he was suffering an autistic meltdown at the time of the shooting.

The three-week inquest continues.