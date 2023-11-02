Man suspected of killing Gracie Spinks ‘deemed low risk by police over stalking’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man suspected of killing Gracie Spinks ‘deemed low risk by police over stalking’

By Press Association
Gracie Spinks was described as a ‘beautiful soul’ earlier in the inquest (Family Handout/PA)
The man believed to have fatally stabbed Gracie Spinks was deemed low risk by police when she reported him for stalking months earlier, her inquest has heard.

Ms Spinks, 23, reported Michael Sellers to Derbyshire Police in February 2021 after continued unwanted attention and an incident where he was seen waiting in a lay-by near where her horse was stabled in January that year.

Pc Sarah Parker, who initially investigated the case, told Chesterfield Coroner’s Court that Sellers was only given “words of advice” as Ms Spinks did not support a prosecution, four months before the 35-year-old is believed to have killed Ms Spinks and then taken his own life.

But she did not request information concerning previous incidents of Sellers making unwanted contact with other women at the workplace where he met Ms Spinks, as she did not feel it was “a proportionate enquiry”.

She said: “He was not on our systems, nothing had been reported to us before, so my risk assessment was that he was low risk.

“It never went beyond that.”

Ms Spinks was stabbed 10 times as she tended her horse at Blue Lodge Farm in Duckmanton, Derbyshire, on June 18 2021.

Sellers’ body was found 150 metres away later that morning.

She had reported him to their employer, e-commerce firm xbite, in January 2021 and called police on 101 on February 4 2021, after declining to pursue a romantic relationship with him the previous December.

In the call, played to the jury on Thursday, Ms Spinks said: “As soon as I called it off he was getting weirder and weirder.”

Ms Spinks described Sellers as “being a complete weirdo” and that he “could kidnap someone”, telling the call operator that he was dismissed from his job as a warehouse supervisor after she reported him to the company.

She said she feared what would happen if he was successful with an appeal against the dismissal but that she did not want Sellers arrested, instead wanting “something to be on file”.

Gracie Spinks died as a result of a stab wound to the neck (Family Handout/PA)
Pc Parker was assigned to the case the next day after two separate police sergeants had assessed the 101 call and concluded there was a “real and immediate risk to (Ms Spinks’) safety”.

In a report on February 18, Pc Parker said: “He (Sellers) should at least get some words of advice and (I) asked (Ms Spinks) to think about it.

“She decided she wanted words of advice given but decided she did not support any kind of prosecution.

“I have seen Sellers today. He seemed to believe he was in a relationship with Ms Spinks. I told him this is not the case and told him not to contact her again.”

In a later statement, Pc Parker said Sellers “seemed nervous but accepted what I was saying and he agreed that he would not contact her”.

Pc Parker told the court that she did not fill in and had never seen a key risk assessment form, known as a 490, despite Derbyshire Police telling all officers months earlier that one should be filed in all stalking cases.

The inquest is being held at Chesterfield Coroner's Court, at Chesterfield Town Hall (Callum Parke/PA)
She also said she received no training from the force on stalking cases, agreeing with Narita Bahra KC, representing Ms Spinks’ family, that she was “effectively left to her own devices” on the subject.

No recording was made of her conversation with Ms Spinks, and while the conversation with Sellers was recorded on her bodycam, this was not saved and was automatically deleted a month later.

When asked if she should have recorded more information related to her risk assessment, Pc Parker replied: “I do accept that my updates on the crime report are not as full as they should be.”

During her inquiries, she spoke to Lee Bingham, the operations manager at xbite, who informed her that he was aware of Sellers making inappropriate contact with two further women.

The inquest has previously heard that Sellers had harassed eight women before Ms Spinks, at least four of whom had raised Sellers’ conduct with xbite.

When asked by the coroner, Matthew Kewley, why she did not investigate previous complaints, Pc Parker said: “Nothing had been disclosed that made me think I need to report more offences. I still considered it to be low risk.

“I wish now, knowing what has happened, I had requested that but at the time, based on the information I had been given, I did not think it was a proportionate enquiry.”

Pc Parker said that in hindsight, she agreed that Sellers’ behaviour was “fixated” and that she would have both upgraded his risk level and would “certainly” have interviewed him under caution.

The inquest continues.