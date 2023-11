Professional performance of neurologist unacceptable, tribunal finds

The professional performance of a neurologist at the centre of Northern Ireland’s largest recall of patients has been found to be unacceptable following a medical tribunal.

The panel is now set to consider Dr Michael Watt’s fitness to practise.

Dr Watt has not practised since 2017, the tribunal previously heard.

The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) is carrying out the fitness to practise hearing.

Last week, a legal representative for Dr Watt withdrew from the hearing, expressing concern around his client’s mental health.

The hearings have proceeded without him.

In 2018, more than 4,000 of the neurologist’s patients attended recall appointments amid concerns over his clinical practice.

A previous MPTS tribunal granted Dr Watt voluntary removal from the medical register.

However, the High Court in Belfast quashed that ruling due to concerns it was “not sufficient to protect the public”.

The three-person tribunal began its new hearing last month, when it was told a performance report into Dr Watt in 2018 found that he repeatedly failed to make correct diagnoses.

Dr Watt had been a consultant neurologist at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast but ceased clinical practice in 2017.

He was interviewed three times for the GMC assessment report the following year.

The tribunal previously heard that the report stated Dr Watt’s performance was found to be deficient, he was not fit to practise and should cease practice.

The report said there was a persistent failure to take adequate histories from patients and carry out clinical examinations.

It also stated there was persistent and repeated failure to make correct diagnoses, resulting in patients receiving inappropriate management which included drugs with serious and toxic side effects.

It also said there was use of idiosyncratic diagnostic criteria, leading to patients receiving unnecessary invasive treatment.