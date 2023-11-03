Insulin less temperature-sensitive than previously thought, study suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Insulin less temperature-sensitive than previously thought, study suggests

By Press Association
For millions of diabetics living in poorer countries and conflict zones, insulin refrigeration is not possible (Peter Byrne/PA)
For millions of diabetics living in poorer countries and conflict zones, insulin refrigeration is not possible (Peter Byrne/PA)

Insulin can be kept at room temperature for months without losing potency, a new study suggests, offering hope to people living with diabetes in areas with limited access to healthcare or power.

The findings could affect millions of people living in low and middle-income countries, particularly those in rural areas, as well as people whose lives have been disrupted by conflict or natural disasters, researchers say.

People with diabetes cannot make enough insulin and those with type 1 diabetes have to inject insulin several times a day, typically before every meal.

The hormone helps turn food into energy and controls blood sugar levels, and is an essential medicine for those with the condition.

Diabetes UK currently advises that the best place to keep insulin not being used is in the fridge, because it needs to be kept at temperatures lower than 25C.

It says the ideal storage temperature is 2C to 6C, but for insulin being used on the day, room temperature is usually fine.

However, according to the new review, it is possible to store unopened vials and cartridges of specific types of human insulin at temperatures of up to 25C for a maximum of six months, and up to 37C for a maximum of two months, without any clinically relevant loss of insulin activity.

Data from one of the studies reviewed showed no loss of insulin activity for specific insulin types when stored in oscillating ambient temperatures between 25C and 37C for up to three months.

Researchers say this fluctuation resembles the day-night temperature cycles experienced in tropical countries.

For millions of people with diabetes living in poorer countries and those in conflict zones, electricity and refrigeration is not readily available.

Dr Bernd Richter, from Heinrich Heine University, stressed the significance of this research, particularly for people living with type 1 diabetes.

He said: “While type 2 diabetes presents its challenges, type 1 diabetes necessitates insulin for survival.

“This underscores the critical need for clear guidance for people with diabetes in critical life situations, which many individuals lack from official sources.

“Our study opens up new possibilities for individuals living in challenging environments, where access to refrigeration is limited.

“By understanding the thermal stability of insulin and exploring innovative storage solutions, we can make a significant impact on the lives of those who depend on insulin for their wellbeing.”

The researchers, led by Dr Richter, from the Institute of General Practice, Medical Faculty of the Heinrich Heine University in Germany, conducted comprehensive research to investigate insulin stability under various storage conditions.

The Cochrane review analysed a total of 17 studies, including investigations of insulin vials, cartridges/pens, and prefilled syringes.

The findings are published in the Cochrane database of systematic reviews.