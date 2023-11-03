Tory Bob Stewart showed ‘racial hostility’ during row with activist, trial told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tory Bob Stewart showed ‘racial hostility’ during row with activist, trial told

By Press Association
Bob Stewart arrives at Westminster Magistrates’ Court (James Manning/PA)
A Conservative politician demonstrated “racial hostility” towards an activist by telling him to “go back to Bahrain”, a court has heard.

Bob Stewart, MP for Beckenham in south-east London, also told Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei “you’re taking money off my country, go away!” during a row outside the Foreign Office’s Lancaster House in Westminster on December 14 last year.

The 74-year-old had been attending an event hosted by the Bahraini Embassy when protester Mr Alwadaei shouted “Bob Stewart, for how much did you sell yourself to the Bahraini regime?”

During a heated exchange, Mr Stewart replied: “Go away, I hate you. You make a lot of fuss. Go back to Bahrain.”

Bob Stewart court case
Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei complained to police after the exchange (James Manning/PA)

In footage played during a trial at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, he also said: “Now shut up, you stupid man.”

Paul Jarvis, prosecuting, said: “Mr Alwadaei felt upset and humiliated by what had taken place”.

He added: “He (Stewart) demonstrated racial hostility towards Mr Alwadaei by way of his comments.”

However, the prosecutor said Stewart “was not motivated by racial hostility”, merely demonstrating it.

Mr Jarvis told the court Stewart later said he “regretted” the comments and that he should have ignored the protester but denies the comments were racist.

Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring said if Stewart is found guilty his offences are “non-custodial”.

The Metropolitan Police launched an investigation after a complaint was made by Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (BIRD) activist Mr Alwadaei, who has said he is living in exile after being tortured in the Gulf state.

During his evidence, Mr Alwadaei said he was exercising his right to protest by questioning Stewart and had not intended to insult the MP.

He accused Stewart of being financed by Bahrain and of acting as a “well-known defender” of the regime, the court heard.

The protester also claimed that during a trip to the country, Stewart had chanted “god save the king of Bahrain”.

Asked how he felt after their exchange last year, Mr Alwadaei said: “I feel that I was dehumanised, like I was someone who is not welcomed in the UK.”

He added: “Because of my skin colour, because of where I came from, he feels I am taking money from his country.”

Mr Alwadaei went on to say if he did return to Bahrain, he would “undoubtedly be killed and tortured”.

Stewart, a former British Army officer, kept the Tory whip after being charged with a racially aggravated public order offence, which he denies.

He also pleaded not guilty to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

The one-day trial continues.