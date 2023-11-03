Calls for financial aid for businesses counting the costs after flooding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Calls for financial aid for businesses counting the costs after flooding

By Press Association
Michael McShane walks through flood water on Market Street in Downpatrick, Northern Ireland (Liam McBurney/PA)
Calls have been made for financial aid to be made available for businesses counting the costs after severe flooding impacted the eastern half of Northern Ireland.

Downpatrick, Newry, Kilkeel and Portadown are among the areas worst hit following heavy rain earlier this week.

On Friday morning, the Department for Infrastructure said water levels in most areas were starting to recede and recovery operations were underway in Newry and other locations.

People look at the flooding on Market Street in Downpatrick, Northern Ireland on Thursday (Liam McBurney/PA)

It said River Bann levels are also falling, which should lead to an improvement in conditions in Portadown over the next couple of days.

However, they described watercourses as remaining “stubbornly high” in the Downpatrick area, which has had an impact on the viability of beginning planned pumping operations.

“Preparation works ahead of the major pumping operation within this extremely challenging environment are underway and, as indicated on site with elected representatives and traders yesterday, efforts to remove flood water from Market Street will depend on how natural water levels recede and how effective our works today will be,” it said.

“Every effort is being made to begin pumping as soon as possible, as the department and our multi-agency partners are keen to do all that we can to reduce the impacts of the flooding in Downpatrick.”

SDLP MLA Colin McGrath has urged the Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris to visit flooded areas and move to provide financial aid for businesses with damaged properties.

Flood water covers Market Street in Downpatrick on Thursday (Liam McBurney/PA)

Stormont government departments are working to assist those impacted by flooding.

However, senior civil servants leading departments have restricted powers to act in the absence of locally elected ministers in post.

The Stormont Assembly has been collapsed for more than a year amid DUP protest action over concerns around post-Brexit trading arrangements.

An existing programme is in place to help home owners with flood damage.

But Retail NI and Hospitality Ulster have said there is no financial aid available for businesses.

In a joint statement, they have urged Mr Heaton-Harris to provide an immediate funding package to support businesses who have suffered damage because of the recent flooding.

Retail NI and Hospitality chief executives Glyn Roberts and Colin Neill said many businesses may not survive without support.

“At present no financial aid is available for businesses that have been wrecked because of the flooding,” he said.

“We have engaged with the Department of Finance on rates hardship but it is nowhere near the type of help these businesses need.”

“Why is it business flood victims in the Republic and elsewhere in the UK can receive financial help but in Northern Ireland they receive nothing?”

“The Secretary of State needs to bring forward a financial package which will help these businesses get back on their feet again.

“Unless this is brought forward then many of these businesses and the jobs they support will be gone well before Christmas.”