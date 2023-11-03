Storm Ciaran eases but more yellow weather warnings to come this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Storm Ciaran eases but more yellow weather warnings to come this weekend

By Press Association
More rain will be hit the English south coast on Saturday (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Storm Ciaran has largely eased but more yellow weather warnings will continue to affect the UK this weekend.

The Met Office said the storm had now moved into the North Sea, but parts of Scotland and southern England would continue to see heavy rain on Friday and Saturday.

It comes after Storm Ciaran battered the south coast and the Channel Islands with heavy rain and gusts of up to 100mph on Thursday, leaving nearly 150,000 homes without power.

A yellow rain warning will be in place from 5am to midnight on Saturday across all of southern England, including Cornwall, Kent and the Isle of Wight.

There will be frequent heavy and blustery showers throughout the day, with the odd thunderstorm and 30 to 40mm of rainfall possible in coastal, south-eastern areas.

Oli Claydon, spokesperson for the Met Office, said: “[It is] all being driven by another area of low pressure that’s crossing the United Kingdom through Saturday.

“Obviously it’s nothing urgent or to the same extent as we saw with Storm Ciaran, and that will clear out into the North Sea by the time we get to Saturday evening.”

Another yellow rain warning is currently in place in north-east Scotland until 5pm and may cause some disruption.

Autumn weather November 2nd 2023
Storm Ciaran brought high winds, heavy rain and huge waves along the south coast of England (Gareth Fuller/PA)

More broadly on Friday, it remains blustery along the east coast and a few showers still persist, particularly in western areas, but it is “nothing much to be too concerned about”, Mr Calydon said.

Showers will predominantly be in the west on Sunday with dry and brighter conditions in the east, and no weather warnings are currently issued.

Despite conditions improving, rail services remain disrupted as the UK feels the after-effects of Storm Ciaran.

LNER, the main train operator on the East Coast Main Line between London King’s Cross and Edinburgh Waverley, advised passengers not to travel until Saturday.

A significant number of delays and cancellations were expected as trains and staff were out of position following power supply failures at both ends of the route on Thursday.

Several other train operators also warned over disruption on Friday while debris from Storm Ciaran was cleared from tracks.

The threat of flooding also remains high in England, with some 52 flood warnings in place with 197 flood alerts stretching up through the country.