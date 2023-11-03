Just Stop Oil protesters deny aggravated trespass at Les Miserables show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Just Stop Oil protesters deny aggravated trespass at Les Miserables show

By Press Association
From left, Noah Crane, Hannah Taylor, Hanan Ameur, Poppy Bliss and Lydia Gribbin from Just Stop Oil outside Westminster Magistrates’ Court (James Manning/PA)
Five Just Stop Oil protesters appeared in court charged with storming a performance of Les Miserables in London’s West End.

The performance at the Sondheim Theatre was brought to a halt at about 9pm on October 5, Westminster Magistrate’s Court heard.

Hannah Taylor, 23; Lydia Gribbin, 28; Hanan Ameur, 22; Noah Crane, 18; and Poppy Bliss, 19, pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated trespass.

District Judge Michael Snow told the protesters that the estimated cost to the theatre of cancelling the performance was £80,000.

He said that they could be liable to pay the full amount if they are found guilty.

The judge set a trial date of February 5 2024.

Ms Gribbin requested that the trial take place at the end of February as she will be away.

Judge Snow said: “I am afraid I am not going to wait for you to get back from India.”

He added: “If you have miss out things, you have to miss out on things.”

The five protesters will next appear for trial at City of London Magistrate’s Court on February 5 of next year.