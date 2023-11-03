Boy dies and second child hurt as vehicle collides with them during school run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Boy dies and second child hurt as vehicle collides with them during school run

By Press Association
A police car at the scene on Stock Road in Essex after two children were struck by a vehicle during the school run (Josh Payne/PA)
A boy has died and a second child was airlifted to hospital after they were struck by a vehicle during the school run.

Essex Police said a 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after the incident in the rural village of Stock on Friday morning.

The force said emergency services were called to Stock Road shortly after 8.20am following reports of a vehicle colliding with two children.

Despite the efforts of medics at the scene, one boy has died and the second child was taken to hospital for treatment.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.

He remains in custody.

The two children are students at Mayflower High School in Billericay, around one-and-a-half miles away, its headteacher Damian Lee said in a letter to parents on Friday.

He wrote: “I am writing to regrettably inform you that two of our students were involved in a road traffic accident this morning.

“Sadly, one of the students passed away and the other student has been airlifted to hospital.

“The families of the students are being supported by a specialist police liaison team.

“We have informed staff and students through assemblies and are working with Essex County Council to look at the layers of support required during this time.”

A police car at the scene on Stock Road in Essex after two children were struck by a vehicle during the school run
Mr Lee said that further information would be communicated to people when it is available.

“We understand this is a very difficult time for our students,” he said, adding: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families involved.”

Essex Police said Stock Road remains closed between School Lane and Honeypot Lane in Stock while they investigate.

Police carrying specialist equipment remained at the scene on Friday afternoon, with a large section of the road cordoned off with police tape.

Officers appeared to be looking at a red car and a green van, positioned a short walk from a bus stop.

The red car was later lifted on to the back of a truck to be taken from the scene.

Forensics officers in white suits worked at the scene, with at least two marked vehicles parked nearby.

Detective Inspector Mark Fraser, of the serious collision investigation unit, said: “This is quite clearly an incredibly tragic incident which will be felt by many people across the area, not least the families of the two young victims.

A police car at the scene on Stock Road in Essex after two children were struck by a vehicle during the school run
“Our role is to establish the circumstances which led up to this incident, which we will do meticulously, and I would ask people not to speculate, whether in person or online.

“I would also like to thank everyone who has already come forward to speak to us and would urge anyone who has information and not yet spoken to us to please come forward.”

Police have asked for anyone who witnessed the incident, has dashcam footage of it or has any information to get in touch with them.

They can call police on 101 citing crime incident 218 of November 3.