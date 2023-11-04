British tourist ‘has never known wind like it’ as Storm Ciaran batters Italy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
British tourist ‘has never known wind like it’ as Storm Ciaran batters Italy

By Press Association
The seafront in Marina di Pisa in Tuscany, Italy covered with debris following Storm Ciaran (Emma Thom/PA)
A geography teacher from Birmingham who was on holiday in Italy when Storm Ciaran swept across the region said she “didn’t realise how bad the storm was going to be”.

Emma Thom, 47, travelled to Marina di Pisa, a seaside town home to the Port of Pisa in Tuscany, with her sister, who is also a teacher, on October 28 when Storm Ciaran hit the area on Thursday.

The storm brought record-breaking rainfall to Italy, producing floods in a vast stretch of the Tuscany region leaving residents trapped in their homes and vehicles submerged.

Photos taken by Ms Thom show the seafront littered with debris and broken bits of wood, while images captured in the town show partly submerged vehicles and flooded roads.

The seafront in Marina di Pisa covered in debris following Storm Ciaran
Ms Thom, a secondary school teacher, told the PA news agency: “To be honest, I didn’t realise how bad the storm was going to be.

“We got caught up in a load of rain on Thursday and we’ve never known wind like it.”

Ms Thom and her sister had booked an Airbnb in the town, which she said was not impacted by the storm, but added that the end of the road by their accommodation was “completely cut off” on Friday due to heavy flooding.

“All the flood water was at the end of the road, so we were completely cut off from Pisa because there was no transport or buses or anything,” she said.

Cars in the town partly submerged following heavy flooding
“We couldn’t get out because the main road was flooded.”

She added: “You couldn’t walk by the seafront in the morning because of the gusts.”

Ms Thom said she saw damage to homes and businesses in the town, adding that the military, the police and the fire brigade were called in to assist with the clean-up process.

“Businesses were affected, one of the supermarkets had flooded,” she said.

“Most of the businesses were closed off and there was quite a lot of flooding to people’s homes.

High waves from the sea reaching the beach in Marina di Pisa, Tuscany
“The schools were also shut.”

She said that “they had the military, the police and the fire brigade in the town” on Friday, adding that it was a “really nice community spirit” as “everyone was helping each other out”.

“There was lots of clearing up debris and lots of trees had come down.”

Ms Thom and her sister will be flying back to the UK on Saturday, with Ms Thom saying she was “a bit stressed” on Friday about their travel arrangements with the weather, but she added that buses were running and flights were going ahead as planned.