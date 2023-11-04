Pumping operation in flood-stricken Downpatrick ‘successfully completed’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pumping operation in flood-stricken Downpatrick ‘successfully completed’

By Press Association
Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service continue to pump water from flooded premises in Downpatrick town centre. Picture date: Saturday November 4, 2023.
A pumping operation in the flood-stricken town centre of Downpatrick has been successfully completed, Stormont officials have said.

Two pumps had been removing water from the Market Street area at a rate of 7,500 litres per minute during the operation.

Large parts of the Co Down town were flooded after heavy rainfall earlier in the week swamped many businesses.

Newry, Kilkeel and Portadown were also badly affected by flooding that hit the north east of the island of Ireland.

Autumn weather November 4th 2023
Flooded shops in the town centre of Downpatrick (Peter Morrison/PA)

Calls continue to mount for significant financial aid to be made available for those counting the costs of the deluge.

Many of the business owners affected had previously been unable to get insurance cover for flood damage.

The powersharing impasse means there are no elected ministers in place at Stormont to take the lead on the response to the floods.

The pumping operation undertaken by the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service began on Friday evening and continued overnight and into Saturday.

A Department for Infrastructure statement on Saturday afternoon said: “Excellent progress has been made to remove floodwater in Downpatrick today and NI Fire and Rescue Service has now ceased pumping.

“Floodwater within the centre of the town has been successfully removed from Market Street.

“At present, the River Quoile water level is still very high, so the remaining floodwater within Downpatrick and its surrounds is unable to freely discharge into it.

“As the River Quoile level continues to fall over coming days, flood water will then be able to drain into it and naturally recede.”

Autumn weather November 4th 2023
Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service pumped water from flooded premises in Downpatrick town centre on Saturday (Peter Morrison/PA)

Market Street and other roads in the area remained closed on Saturday evening.

The departmental statement added: “Council staff have been deployed as part of the collaborative effort involving multiple agencies, and preparations are in full swing to initiate a substantial clean-up to restore public access to the town centre.

“Council employees have been actively supporting local businesses and have already initiated certain clean-up tasks, including the operation of road sweepers and the clearance of drainage gullies.

“Tomorrow, there are plans to remove sandbags from the streets and commence power washing operations.”