Driver released pending further inquiries after fatal school run collision

A 23-year-old driver who was arrested after a road collision in which a 15-year-old boy died and a teenager was left in a critical condition has been released pending further police inquiries.

The man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs after the incident in the rural village of Stock during Friday morning’s school run.

On Saturday, Essex Police said the driver had been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

Emergency services were called to Stock Road shortly after 8.20am following reports of a vehicle colliding with two children.

Despite the efforts of medics at the scene, one boy died and another teenage boy was taken to hospital where he is still in a critical condition.

A police car at the scene on Stock Road in Essex (Essex Police/PA)

Detective Inspector Mark Fraser, of the serious collision investigation unit, said: “This tragic incident has had a huge impact on the community.

“Our detectives are carrying out a number of inquiries, including reviewing dashcam footage and CCTV to determine the circumstances around this collision.

“We are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have any information to contact us.”

The two children attended Mayflower High School in Billericay, around one-and-a-half miles away, its headteacher Damian Lee said in a letter to parents on Friday.

He wrote: “I am writing to regrettably inform you that two of our students were involved in a road traffic accident this morning.

“Sadly, one of the students passed away and the other student has been airlifted to hospital.

“The families of the students are being supported by a specialist police liaison team.

“We have informed staff and students through assemblies and are working with Essex County Council to look at the layers of support required during this time.”

Police have asked for anyone who witnessed the incident, has dashcam footage of it or has any information to get in touch with them.

They can call police on 101 citing crime incident 218 of November 3.