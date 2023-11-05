What the papers say – November 5

The Sunday front pages cover an array of stories both on UK soil and abroad, including the Israel-Hamas conflict and Tory cover-ups.

According to The Sunday Telegraph, a lawyer who chairs an advisory body for Scotland Yard has been accused of instigating an “offensive” pro-Palestine slogan.

The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph: 'Met police adviser led "from river to the sea" chant'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/YiN1hVzDRg — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 4, 2023

The Sunday Times opted for a headline on the movements of Israeli troops as they push further into Gaza.

SUNDAY TIMES: ‘We find a tunnel and blow it up’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/eBJx3uE7lm — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 4, 2023

The Sunday Express tells of a 93-year-old Holocaust survivor’s take on the marches opposing Israel’s attacks on Gaza.

Sunday People shines a light on the UK citizens still trapped in the Gaza Strip.

Presenting Sunday’s front page from:#SundayPeople Brits are trapped in hell For additional #TomorrowsPapersToday and past editions of newspapers and magazines, explore: https://t.co/IG1Cv1wdCy#buyanewspaper pic.twitter.com/v3tZLlByHt — The Press Room from TSC News #TomorrowsPapersToday (@channel_tsc) November 4, 2023

The Mail on Sunday continues its string of exclusives from Nadine Dorries’ upcoming tell-all book.

MAIL: Tory Party covered up for ‘serial rapist’ MP #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/S2HZCxtwho — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 4, 2023

Axing prison sentences for men who violate the safety of women is on the cards to reduce overcrowding, The Independent reports.

INDEPENDENT: Jail sentences to end for thousands of abusive men #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/sBnN6zoVxn — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 4, 2023

The Sun on Sunday tells of the pain of 2005 London bombing survivors as Disney recreates the terror attacks to shoot an upcoming TV programme.

On tomorrow's front page: Furious London 7/7 survivors slam ‘barbaric’ Disney as it films shocking scenes recreating fatal bombings for TV drama https://t.co/C5OUy9hkjU pic.twitter.com/FvTw2Qez4a — The Sun (@TheSun) November 4, 2023

The Observer leads with a Government plan to tackle dissent in the UK.

THE OBSERVER: Revealed: plan to brand anyone ‘undermining’ UK as extremist #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/yW51UmePBa — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 4, 2023

The Sunday Mirror tells of Russell Brand’s financial boon after the latest allegations levied against him.

SUNDAY MIRROR: Russell Brand makes £350k since rape claim #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/GwG4baRUcv — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) November 4, 2023

And the Daily Star Sunday has opted for a punchy headline on Britain’s loneliest sheep.