In Pictures: Nature puts on a show with sunshine highlighting autumn colours

By Press Association
Autumn colours on the trees on Derwent island on Derwentwater in the Lake District (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Autumn colours on the trees on Derwent island on Derwentwater in the Lake District (Owen Humphreys/PA)

A combination of bright sunshine and autumn colours ensured a visual spectacle for those enjoying a Sunday morning walk.

Derwentwater in the Lake District was a magnet for photographers amateur and professional as they tried to capture the perfect reflection of the mountains and islands bedecked in seasonal hues.

Autumn weather November 5th 2023
Autumn colours on the trees on Derwent island on Derwentwater in the Lake District (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Autumn weather November 5th 2023
The trees were in seasonal colour (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Autumn weather September 4th 2023
A beautiful sunny day over Derwentwater near Keswick (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Autumn weather November 5th 2023
An island on Derwentwater (Owen Humphreys/PA)

At Conham River Park near Bristol, early risers were also treated to a spectacle as the sun’s rays pierced through the trees.

Autumn weather November 5th 2023
The morning sun strikes trees at Conham River Park near Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)
Autumn weather November 5th 2023
The sun shines through trees as people meet at Conham River Park (Ben Birchall/PA)
Autumn weather November 5th 2023
People walk along the River Avon as the sun shines (Ben Birchall/PA)

It was also a colourful view in Durham where weekend visitors could see the city’s cathedral at its best.

The Unesco world heritage site dominates the landscape above a canopy of trees in varying autumn shades.

Autumn weather November 5th 2023
Autumn colours on the trees surrounding Durham Cathedral (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Autumn weather November 4th 2023
The cathedral was surrounded by autumn colours (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Autumn weather November 5th 2023
The sunshine highlighted the colours of the cathedral amid the autumn splendour (Owen Humphreys/PA)