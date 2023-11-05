In Pictures: Nature puts on a show with sunshine highlighting autumn colours

A combination of bright sunshine and autumn colours ensured a visual spectacle for those enjoying a Sunday morning walk.

Derwentwater in the Lake District was a magnet for photographers amateur and professional as they tried to capture the perfect reflection of the mountains and islands bedecked in seasonal hues.

Autumn colours on the trees on Derwent island on Derwentwater in the Lake District (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The trees were in seasonal colour (Owen Humphreys/PA)

A beautiful sunny day over Derwentwater near Keswick (Owen Humphreys/PA)

An island on Derwentwater (Owen Humphreys/PA)

At Conham River Park near Bristol, early risers were also treated to a spectacle as the sun’s rays pierced through the trees.

The morning sun strikes trees at Conham River Park near Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)

The sun shines through trees as people meet at Conham River Park (Ben Birchall/PA)

People walk along the River Avon as the sun shines (Ben Birchall/PA)

It was also a colourful view in Durham where weekend visitors could see the city’s cathedral at its best.

The Unesco world heritage site dominates the landscape above a canopy of trees in varying autumn shades.

Autumn colours on the trees surrounding Durham Cathedral (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The cathedral was surrounded by autumn colours (Owen Humphreys/PA)