Met Police cut ties with adviser who led ‘from the river to the sea’ chant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Met Police cut ties with adviser who led ‘from the river to the sea’ chant

By Press Association
Scotland Yard said the incident had ‘highlighted past language and views expressed by Attiq Malik that appear antisemitic’ (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Scotland Yard said the incident had ‘highlighted past language and views expressed by Attiq Malik that appear antisemitic’ (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The Metropolitan Police have cut ties with the chair of one of their official advisory bodies after he was filmed leading a “from the river to the sea” chant.

Lawyer Attiq Malik, who is chairman of the London Muslim Communities Forum, expressed views which “do not align to the Met’s values”, the force said.

In a video published by The Sunday Telegraph, Mr Malik was filmed in 2021 leading the controversial chant which Home Secretary Suella Braverman has previously branded antisemitic. Pro-Palestinian protesters contest this definition.

Mr Malik was present in the police operations room during protests last month, the newspaper said.

Urfan Sharif court case
Criminal defence lawyer Attiq Malik (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Scotland Yard said the incident had “highlighted past language and views expressed by Attiq Malik that appear antisemitic and contrary with our values”.

“As a result we will be immediately ceasing our relationship with Mr Malik whilst we investigate,” the Met said.

On Sunday morning, after the story had appeared on the front page of The Sunday Telegraph, Mr Malik posted a quote by activist Malcolm X on the social media site X, criticising newspaper coverage.

The quote said: “If you’re not careful, the newspapers will have you hating the people who are being oppressed, and loving the people who are doing the oppressing.”

Mr Malik, who works as a criminal defence lawyer, has previously appeared on the Channel 4 programme 24 Hours In Police Custody.

The Met said in a statement: “The video shared by the Telegraph today has brought to our attention that the chair of the London Muslim Communities Forum (LMCF) has expressed views in a way which does not align to the Met’s values.

“We regularly engage with a whole range of community groups, many of which hold strongly opposing views. It is important that we continue to listen to opposing views. This is how we put community voices at the heart of policing London.

“We will continue to engage with the LMCF and the full range of faith and community advisers. The insights, feedback and reach into communities across London continues to play an important role in our response.

“We are already working on a new advisory group ‘charter’ that will include a shared commitment to engage through mutual respect and inclusivity.”

The PA news agency is attempting to contact Mr Malik for comment.