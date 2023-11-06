High biological age may increase risk of dementia and stroke, study suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
High biological age may increase risk of dementia and stroke, study suggests

By Press Association
High biological age may increase the risk of dementia and stroke, study suggests (Yui Mok/PA)
People who have a higher biological age than their actual chronological age have an increased risk of stroke and dementia, new research has suggested.

Someone whose biological age was five years higher than their actual age had a 40% greater risk of developing vascular dementia or suffering a stroke, the study found.

The findings suggest that by slowing down the body’s biological ageing processes, it may be possible to reduce or delay the onset of disease.

As people age, the risk of chronic diseases such as cancer, heart disease and neurodegenerative disorders increases.

Traditionally, researchers have relied on chronological age – the number of years a person has been alive – as a rough measure of biological age.

But because people age at different rates, chronological age is not the most precise measure, experts suggest.

Jonathan Mak, doctoral student at the Department of Medical Epidemiology and Biostatistics, Karolinska Institutet, Sweden, said: “If a person’s biological age is five years higher than their actual age, the person has a 40% higher risk of developing vascular dementia or suffering a stroke.”

In order to measure biological age and the link to disease, the researchers used data from 325,000 people, aged between 40 and 70, who were part of the UK Biobank database.

Eighteen biomarkers – molecules that indicate normal or abnormal process taking place in the body – were used to calculate biological age, including blood fats, blood sugar, blood pressure, lung function and BMI.

When compared to actual, chronological age, high biological age was linked to a significantly increased risk of dementia, especially vascular dementia, and ischemic stroke (blood clot in the brain).

The findings indicate that by slowing down the body’s ageing processes in terms of the measured biomarkers, it may be possible to reduce or delay the onset of disease.

Sara Hagg, associate professor at the Karolinska Institutet, said: “Several of the values can be influenced through lifestyle and medications.”

Additionally, the study, published in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery and Psychiatry, found the risk of developing ALS, also known as motor neurone disease (MND), also increases with higher biological age.

However, no such risk increase was seen for Parkinson’s disease.