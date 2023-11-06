William ‘a natural’ as his team wins dragon boat race in Singapore

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
William ‘a natural’ as his team wins dragon boat race in Singapore

By Press Association
The Prince of Wales participates in a dragon boat event in Singapore (Vincent Thian/AP)
The Prince of Wales was praised as “a natural” as his team won a dragon boat race on the Marina Reservoir against a backdrop of Singapore’s most famous landmarks.

William, wearing a black cap and white polo shirt, was praised by a teammate from the British Dragons before another said the prince “didn’t miss a stroke” after he took part in a race on a 22-seater boat with locals, British expats living in Singapore and representatives from across the Commonwealth on Monday morning local time (1am GMT).

The prince replied saying “I love sports” and he was following “the key man in front of me”, pointing at the captain, before saying he was “terrified” that if he got the rhythm of the paddle wrong he would “clash with the whole side”.

He also praised the drummer at the bow of the boat saying “the drum was very good, a very good rhythm”.

Dragon boat racing can be traced back nearly 2,000 years and it began as a modern international sport in 1976 (Vincent Thian/AP)

William thanked the mixed gender crew, with representation from 14 nationalities including eight Commonwealth nations, and said he “really enjoyed” the race before leaving.

Captain of the team, Chris Bosher, said after the race that the prince was “super engaged from the moment he walked down the pontoon to the moment he finished”.

He added: “He was excellent, he said ‘seriously guys I want us to win this’.

“After he was asking about the race calendar and we mentioned we’d got a race coming up in two weeks and really he should come back and we’ll give him a seat on the boat.

“He said it’s quite a refreshing break to do from the normal routine so this was right up his street.”

Kirthana Lakshmanan, treasurer, said William joined in the three cheers “with gusto”.

The prince is in Singapore for the third annual Earthshot Prize ceremony, aimed at recognising solutions to “repair” the planet, and will see five category winners presented with £1 million each to scale up their environmental ideas.

Dragon boat racing can be traced back nearly 2,000 years and it began as a modern international sport in 1976.

It is a popular sport in Singapore with many nations, including the UK, having expat teams based there.

The Prince of Wales greets well-wishers as he arrives at Jewel Changi Airport in Singapore (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The British Dragons formed as a club in 2000, with support from the British Chamber of Commerce, with 70 members from 16 nationalities who participate in both local and international competitions.

The team meet up to four times per week for training sessions, and participate both in local and international competitions.

There is also a collection of expat teams known as the International Dragon Boat Community.

Once back on land, the prince also met the Australian High Commissioner to Singapore, Canadian High Commissioner, New Zealand High Commissioner and Papua New Guinean High Commissioner.

Captaining the second boat was Kara Owen, British High Commissioner to Singapore.

It was not the first time the prince has paddled on a dragon boat, after going head-to-head on the water with the then-Duchess of Cambridge during their tour of Canada in 2011 – and beating her team by crossing the line a third of a boat’s length ahead.

William arrived in Southeast Asia on Sunday evening to crowds cheering at Jewel, a nature-themed complex at Changi Airport, then met Singaporeans during a walkabout at the Shiseido Forest Valley, the indoor garden located in Jewel, who gave him gifts, shook his hand and posed for selfies.