William ‘delighted’ to be in Singapore and says Kate ‘sorry she can’t be here’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

William ‘delighted’ to be in Singapore and says Kate ‘sorry she can’t be here’

By Press Association
William wants to end illegal wildlife trafficking (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
William wants to end illegal wildlife trafficking (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The Prince of Wales has said he is “delighted” to be in Singapore but the Princess of Wales is “sorry she can’t be here” as she is helping Prince George through his “first set of major exams”, during a speech at the United for Wildlife summit.

William delivered the speech at the summit, which is aimed at tackling the illegal trade in animal parts, at the Flower Dome, Gardens by the Bay, on Monday afternoon.

He began by saying: “I’m delighted to be back in Singapore.

“It has been 11 years since Catherine and I enjoyed a memorable visit here on behalf of my late grandmother in her Diamond Jubilee year.

“And I should mention that Catherine is very sorry she can’t be here – she is helping George through his first set of major exams.”

William is in Singapore for the Earthshot Prize ceremony on Tuesday, aimed at recognising solutions to “repair” the planet, and will see five category winners presented with £1 million each to scale up their environmental ideas.

Founded by the prince and The Royal Foundation in 2014, United for Wildlife aims to make it impossible for traffickers to transport, finance or profit from illegal wildlife products.

Royal visit to Singapore – Day One
The Prince of Wales with Sim Ann, Singapore’s senior minister of state for foreign affairs (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

During his speech, William said flora and fauna is the fourth most traded illegal commodity in the world, worth up to 20 billion dollars (£16.1 billion), which is a “global issue that demands immediate attention from us all”.

William told attendees the focus of his visit this week is “how we collectively overcome our planet’s greatest environmental challenges”.

The prince said: “This United for Wildlife summit will address how to protect our natural world from the international criminal gangs intent on plundering it.

“The world is losing its most precious natural resources at a frightening pace, all in the name of greed and exploitation.”

The Prince of Wales takes part in dragon boating in Singapore
The Prince of Wales takes part in dragon boating in Singapore (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

He then listed some statistics including: Wildlife populations have plummeted by almost 70% in the last 50 years; intense poaching has caused Kruger national park’s rhino population to drop by 60% since 2013; Namibia saw a 93% increase in rhino poaching from 2021 to 2022; and on average a rhino is poached every 20 hours.

William added that the criminals that trade rhino horn, tiger paws and pangolin scales are part of the same “highly organised gangs that traffic drugs, arms and people” – making the illegal wildlife trade “as much a human crisis as an environmental one”.

And the families of more than 1,500 rangers who have died in the line of duty “need no reminding of that”, nor do the families who have lost loved ones to the “underworld of modern-day slavery, conflict or acts of terrorism that have been financed by profits from the illegal wildlife trade”.

The Prince of Wales meets the Prime Minister of Singapore, Lee Hsien Loong.
The Prince of Wales meets the Prime Minister of Singapore, Lee Hsien Loong (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

William said he is “incredibly proud” that United for Wildlife’s network has supported more than 600 investigations, nearly 300 seizures of illegal wildlife products, and the training of more than 110,000 people to tackle wildlife crime.

He added: “But our work is far from over, we must be more determined, more innovative, and more resourceful in the relentless pursuit of our mission to defeat this trade.”

As part of his speech at the summit, William announced that United for Wildlife has led the creation of a “world-first” international statement of principles, agreed by governments to “prevent, detect, and deter the financial activity that sustains the illegal wildlife trade”.

Signatories including Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the UK, the US, South Africa and Singapore, will commit to regular cooperation to combat money laundering from transnational criminal syndicates engaged in the illegal wildlife trade.

William said this level of ongoing support will “facilitate joint investigations and lead to more high value seizures and arrests”.

The Prince of Wales takes part in dragon boating in Singapore.
William urged increased efforts to stop the illegal wildlife trade (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The prince ended his speech by saying: “Compared to other global problems, stopping the illegal wildlife trade should be relatively straightforward.

“We know where the animals are being poached. We know the routes through which they are illegally transported. We know the financial systems that criminal networks are exploiting to finance their trade, and we know the main markets that are fuelling the demand for it.

“Let’s use this summit to renew our collective determination to defeat the criminal gangs who inflict such unnecessary environmental and human loss.

“This is a battle that can and must be won.”

William arrived in south-east Asia to cheering crowds at at Jewel, a nature-themed complex at Changi Airport, on Sunday evening, then won a dragon boat race on the Marina Reservoir against a backdrop of Singapore’s most famous landmarks on Monday morning before meeting the President of Singapore, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, and the Prime Minister of Singapore, Lee Hsien Loong, at the Istana.