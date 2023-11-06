Return of original Fortnite map causes record traffic on Virgin Media O2 network

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Return of original Fortnite map causes record traffic on Virgin Media O2 network

By Press Association
The makers reported the ‘biggest day in Fortnite’s history’ (Screengrab/PA)
The makers reported the ‘biggest day in Fortnite’s history’ (Screengrab/PA)

The release of the Fortnite OG update, which saw the popular game reintroduce its original map, sparked a record network surge on Virgin Media O2, the internet provider has said.

The company said that on Friday November 3, the first day the returning map was made available to play, download traffic reached 154,000 terabytes.

Virgin Media O2 said this was a 10% increase on the previous busiest day on its broadband network, which was recorded in April this year.

The network provider said video game updates and releases have dominated its busiest day rankings in recent years.

Paul Kells, director of network strategy and engineering at Virgin Media O2, said: “We’ve seen over the years that gaming and its frequent and chunky updates cause record data usage on our network.

“This has often coincided with a Call of Duty or Warzone update so it’s interesting to see that our customers and fans of Fortnite have all jumped back online in such large numbers.

“With our gigabit network, backed up by our market leading Wi-Fi guarantee, it is the perfect ally to keep gamers ahead of the game.”

Fortnite, meanwhile, remains one of the most popular online games available.

Developer Epic Games confirmed over the weekend that the launch had also broken its own records, posting to X, formerly known as Twitter, that Saturday was the “biggest day in Fortnite’s history with over 44.7 million players jumping in and 102 million hours of play”.