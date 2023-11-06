Defence concludes its evidence in Ashling Murphy murder trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Defence concludes its evidence in Ashling Murphy murder trial

By Press Association
A bunch of red rose placed on the bridge across the Grand Canal in Tullamore, Co Offaly, where primary school teacher Ashling Murphy was found dead after going for a run (Niall Carson/PA)
The defence has concluded its evidence in the trial of a man accused of murdering Irish teacher Ashling Murphy.

The Central Criminal Court heard evidence from the final witness on Monday, a UK-based consultant who questioned whether Jozef Puska should have been medically assessed before being questioned by gardai.

Concluding statements from the prosecution and defence are due to be given on Tuesday and the jury is expected to begin deliberations on Wednesday, or Thursday at the latest.

Ms Murphy, 23, was killed while exercising along a canal path in Tullamore, Co Offaly, at about 3.30pm on January 12 last year.

Puska, 33, of Lynally Grove in Mucklagh, Tullamore, has pleaded not guilty to her murder.

The court had previously been told that Puska admitted killing Ms Murphy while speaking to gardai in St James’ Hospital in Dublin on the evening of January 14.

Giving evidence from the witness box last week, Puska said he was “trying to help” Ms Murphy after she had allegedly been attacked by another man, and said he could not recall “very well” his stay in hospital.

On Monday, defence witness Dr Johann Grundlingh, a UK-based doctor with experience in emergency departments and qualifications in toxicology gave evidence.

Jozef Puska court case
Jozef Puska, 33, in the dock at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Speaking via video link, he said that he had examined a number of medical and hospital files and that a combination of factors had led him to have “concerns” about the conditions during which Puska spoke to gardai.

Puska presented to the emergency department on January 13 with wounds to his abdomen, which required surgery.

Dr Grundlingh told the court that a combination of having had surgery, a language barrier, of being in an unfamiliar environment and being given the drug oxycodone could cause confusion or distress.

He said that Puska was interviewed 18 hours after receiving surgery and did not have a relative with him to support his decision making.

He said that no hospital staff were consulted on whether he was fit to be interviewed, and did not formally medically assess him.

He said that he has “regularly made such assessments”, which involve examining the effect of any drugs on a patient’s capacity or ability to make decisions.

He said that, although there was no note in Puska’s medical records of him being confused or disorientated, Dr Grundlingh said that, if he was Puska’s doctor, he would need to see him in person to “actively exclude” that he was not suffering from a subtle type of confusion.

He said that a sudden delirium might manifest as poor communication, and that he has seen it in about 30-40% of his patients, although he added it is more common in very young or very old patients.

He said that this usually takes place within the first 48 hours after surgery and that this, combined with the other factors, gave him a reason to be concerned.

Under cross examination by Anne-Marie Lawlor SC, Dr Grundlingh was asked about a report he compiled based on his reading of hospital files about Puska’s stay at St James’ Hospital.

When asked about Professor Michael Ryan, Dr Grundlingh agreed with the description of him as an internationally renowned expert in toxicology and pharmacology.

Prof Ryan told the court previously that there was “no evidence” to suggest Puska’s admission to gardai was related to any drug.

Asked on Monday by Ms Lawlor if he was suggesting there was “a question mark” over the admission by Puska, Dr Grundlingh said this was correct.

When asked if this was no more than speculation, he said this was “a fair assumption”.

When asked if this the height of what he could offer, the witness said that was correct.

When asked if the conclusion that a hospital setting was unfamiliar to Puska was “speculation and assumption on your part”, Dr Grundlingh said that it was.

Ms Lawlor said that during Puska’s hospital stay between January 13 and 18 2022, it was at no point recorded that Puska was confused, and the witness agreed.

Dr Grundlingh told the court that it was “important” that a medical assessment is done to exclude a more subtle type of confusion and not as part of “tick-a-box” procedure.

In response to a question by Ms Lawlor, he said sometimes in his experience, these can be tick-box exercises.

Ms Lawlor said she was “somewhat surprised” as the hospital records were noted as “comprehensive, complete and clear”, and asked if there was a reason to doubt them.

“No, I do believe what they recorded is accurate,” Dr Grundlingh replied.

The case is due to resume at 10.30am on Tuesday.