Home News UK

Family pay tribute to ‘kind, happy boy’ who died in school run collision

By Press Association
A police car at the scene on Stock Road in Essex after two children were struck by a vehicle during the school run (Josh Payne/PA)
The family of a 15-year-old who was killed in a road traffic collision during the school run have paid tribute to their “kind, happy, funny boy”.

Freddie Coleman was fatally struck by a vehicle in the rural village of Stock in Essex on Friday morning, and a second teenage boy was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition.

A 23-year-old man who was arrested after the incident on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs has been released pending further police enquiries.

The two children attended Mayflower High School in Billericay, around a mile and a half from the scene of the incident.

In a statement released through police on Tuesday, Freddie’s parents Jason and Jo said: “Our beautiful boy Freddie, a much-loved son, grandson, brother, nephew and uncle sadly died on November 3 at 8.30am.

“He was loved by everybody who knew him, our kind, happy, funny boy.

“Please respect our privacy during this dreadful time.”

Police said their investigation is “active and progressing”.

The force is appealing for witnesses to the incident and those with dashcam footage to get in touch.

You can submit a report online, see: www.essex.police.uk/digital101<http://www.essex.police.uk/digital101>

Alternatively, call 101 citing crime incident 218 of November 3.