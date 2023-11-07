Prince William is ‘making environmental issues mainstream’, says Robert Irwin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Prince William is ‘making environmental issues mainstream’, says Robert Irwin

By Press Association
Cate Blanchett stands with the Prince of Wales as he arrives for the 2023 Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Cate Blanchett stands with the Prince of Wales as he arrives for the 2023 Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The son of the late Australian wildlife conservationist Steve Irwin has praised the Prince of Wales as an “incredibly inspiring leader” and said he is “making environmental issues mainstream” while on the green carpet for the Earthshot awards ceremony.

Robert Irwin will announce one of the five winners of the third annual Earthshot Prize awards ceremony at the Theatre at Mediacorp, Singapore, on Tuesday evening.

He said: “I think Prince William is an incredibly inspiring leader in the field of conservation.

“I’d say he’s really at the very forefront, leading the charge and pioneering a new path.

“He’s making environmental issues mainstream, and he’s showing us not only the issues that are facing the world but most importantly, the positive change that is being made and the hope that we have for the future.”

Meanwhile, singer and songwriter Freya Ridings said she was a “genuine fan” of the Earthshot Prize and it was “so surreal” to be at the awards ceremony.

The Prince of Wales, with Hannah Waddingham
The Prince of Wales, with Hannah Waddingham, wore an Alexander McQueen blazer (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The prince, wearing a blazer by Alexander McQueen that he previously wore for the Earthshot Prize awards in 2021, arrived on the green carpet where he was greeted by Hannah Jones, chief executive of the Earthshot Prize, who was wearing a loaned Stella McCartney dress.

He was then greeted by Earthshot Prize Council member Cate Blanchett, as well as the hosts of the ceremony, Hannah Waddingham and Sterling K Brown.

Former prime minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern also walked the green carpet after taking part in a session with finalists on Sunday.

Stars joining Irwin in announcing the winners include Cate Blanchett, producer Donnie Yen and actors Lana Condor and Nomzamo Mbatha.

Performers will include Bebe Rexha, Bastille and OneRepublic and Earthshot Prize Council member Sir David Attenborough will make a video appearance during the broadcast.

Royal visit to Singapore – Day Three
Former prime minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern attended the awards after taking part in a session with finalists on Sunday(Jordan Pettitt/PA)

At the end of the show, the prince will deliver remarks to celebrate the work of this year’s Earthshot Prize finalists and deliver a message of hope and optimism.

William, along with celebrity supporters of Earthshot, flew to Singapore by a commercial, not private flight, and other measures were in place to make the event as sustainable as possible, organisers said.

In addition to their eligibility for the £1 million prize, each of the finalists will receive mentorship, resources and technical support from the Earthshot Prize fellowship programme, a year-long programme for each cohort of 15 finalists to accelerate the growth of their solutions.

The awards ceremony will air around the world on BBC One in the UK, Mediacorp in Singapore, PBS in the United States and Multichoice across Africa. The show will also be available globally on YouTube. It will premiere on Sunday.