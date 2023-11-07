Little tern chicks fledge after project to raise beach above high tides

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Little tern chicks fledge after project to raise beach above high tides

By Press Association
Little terns come to the UK from their wintering grounds in Africa (Kevin Simmonds/RSPB/PA)
The highest number of little tern chicks for 17 years has been recorded at an island in Essex, after work to raise their beach habitat above high tides.

Forty-two little tern chicks fledged at Horsey Island during this year’s breeding season, the most recorded since 2006, the RSPB said.

Little terns are one of the country’s rarest seabirds and the smallest of the tern species that come to the UK from their wintering grounds in Africa to breed during the summer months.

The chicks fledged after a project to raise the height of the beach, using 50,000 cubic metres of deposited sand and shingle material.

This came from a channel-deepening project carried out by Harwich Haven Authority.

Kieran Alexander, RSPB site manager for Old Hall Marshes, said it is hoped the work will protect the little tern colony from climate change and expected sea level rises for the next 50 years.

“It is heart-warming to see so many young little terns fledge from Horsey Island this year,” he said.

“It really is a testament to the project which has raised the land level of the tern’s breeding sites, keeping the nests safe from the sea.

“This adjustment to the island will help secure the future of the most important little tern colony in Essex, estimated to protect it from climate change and expected sea level rises for the next 50 years.”

The raised beach provides a safe nesting habitat for little terns to breed, and the island location means the breeding site is relatively free of disturbance from people and predators.

Marcus Pearson, of Harwich Haven Authority, said: “We are all very excited to see that all the works have been a success at Horsey Island and the little terns have returned in such large numbers to breed and make the new habitat their home.”

He said projects to place sediment beneficially would be considered “for all our maintenance and capital dredge programmes going forward”.

“We look forward to working closely with the RSPB to identify, plan and complete the next project as soon as possible,” he said.