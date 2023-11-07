Couple guilty of murdering widower after forced video confession

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Couple guilty of murdering widower after forced video confession

By Press Association
Frank McKeever was killed by his stepdaughter, Surie Suksiri, and her boyfriend, Juned Sheikh, in August 2021 (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Frank McKeever was killed by his stepdaughter, Surie Suksiri, and her boyfriend, Juned Sheikh, in August 2021 (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A couple have been found guilty of killing a 63-year-old widower and dumping his body beside a motorway after forcing him to record a “video confession”.

Frank McKeever has not been since since he visited his stepdaughter, Surie Suksiri, at her home in Highbury, north London, on the evening of August 28 2021. His body has never been found.

On Tuesday, Suksiri, 32, and her boyfriend, Juned Sheikh, 47, were found guilty of his murder and preventing his lawful burial following an Old Bailey trial.

The court had heard that Suksiri had sent a 47-second WhatsApp video to Sheikh’s sister around an hour after Mr McKeever arrived at her home on the night of his murder.

In it, Suksiri said “Start” off-camera before Mr McKeever spoke on camera in a “flat tone” and admitted that he had assaulted her when she was six years old.

The video concluded with Mr McKeever saying: “I deserve to be punished for it.”

Prosecutor Bill Emlyn Jones KC had told jurors: “After he made that video confession, these two defendants killed him, and a few days later they removed his dead body from the flat and disposed of it. His body has never been found.”

Giving evidence, Suksiri denied harming her stepfather and blamed her partner for injuring him with repeated elbow blows.

She told jurors the victim had complained: “I think he has broken my ribs, I need an ambulance.”

Later, after she realised he had died, she admitted disposing of Mr McKeever’s body but could only remember it was beside a motorway because Sheikh had driven them to the spot.

She told jurors they had dragged the body out of the car and Sheikh had covered it with branches.

Sheikh declined to answer questions after his arrest and opted not to give evidence in the trial.

It was suggested that his case was that Mr McKeever had left the house alive and did not kill him and dispose of the body.

Mr McKeever’s disappearance was noticed because he was due to complete a house-swap with a couple who reported him missing after contact stopped.

Suksiri claimed at the time that she had not spoken to her stepfather for more than 20 years.

However, on September 2 she pawned three of his rings in exchange for £200, jurors had heard.

Her sister-in-law raised concerns with social services who contacted police after Suksiri told her about the recorded confession and sent her the video on WhatsApp.

The court also heard recordings of conversations Suksiri had with an undercover police officer last year after she was released under police investigation.

It was claimed by the prosecution they detailed a clear confession to the murder with Sheikh.

Suksiri and Sheikh, from Camberwell in south London, denied the charges against them.

Following the guilty verdicts, Sheikh reacted with anger towards jurors saying it was “not down to reasonable doubt” and they were “racist”.

He told them to “rot in hell” before being taken from the dock.

Judge Anthony Bate adjourned sentencing until November 20.

Emma Currie, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said the defendants killed Mr McKeever in a “calculated and cod-hearted way”.

She said: “What makes this case even more shocking is that Suksiri and Sheikh both know where they disposed of Mr McKeever’s body but have so far declined to help police.

“It must be agonising for Mr McKeever’s family to have been prevented from paying their final respects to him and are left dealing with his loss without really knowing what happened to him.

“I hope that today’s verdict will at least provide Frank McKeever’s family and friends with a feeling that justice has been delivered.”