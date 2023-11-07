‘Body changes up to eight years before inflammatory bowel disease diagnosis’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Body changes up to eight years before inflammatory bowel disease diagnosis’

By Press Association
The findings suggest the beginnings of inflammatory bowel diseases start a long time before symptoms occur (Simon Dawson/PA)
Changes in the body can be detected up to eight years before inflammatory bowel disease diagnosis, research suggests.

Researchers at the Francis Crick Institute and Aalborg University in Denmark have shown that changes can appear in blood tests up to three years before a diagnosis of ulcerative colitis, and up to eight years before a diagnosis of Crohn’s disease.

The findings suggest the beginnings of inflammatory bowel diseases start a long time before symptoms occur.

In the future this may enable doctors to take preventative action before symptoms begin, or prescribe medication when it will be most effective.

It had previously been thought that most people have symptoms for about a year before diagnosis, but significant bowel damage is often seen, suggesting changes have been taking place for a lot longer.

James Lee, group leader of the Genetic Mechanisms of Disease Laboratory at the Crick, said: “Our research shows that the bowel damage we’re seeing at the point of diagnosis is just the tip of the iceberg.

“So many changes are subtly taking place in the body before the disease takes hold.

“This has huge implications for prevention as it highlights that there’s a window of opportunity for treatment.

“We don’t yet know whether preventative measures like changing diet or stopping smoking would stop someone getting these diseases, but this opens the door to that possibility.

“It also underscores the importance of early diagnosis and treatment, as many of the changes in the gut are likely to have been happening long before people become ill.”

Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis are collectively known as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD).

The conditions are incurable and involve excessive inflammation in the gut, leading to symptoms such as abdominal pain and diarrhoea.

Even though early diagnosis and treatment are key to improving outcomes, data suggests nearly a quarter of the 25,000 people diagnosed each year in the UK wait more than a year.

In the study researchers used electronic health records from people in Denmark, comparing 20,000 people with an IBD diagnosis with 4.6 million people without the condition.

The researchers looked at 10 years of test results before diagnosis and found changes in a series of minerals and cells in the blood.

They also looked at markers of inflammation, such as faecal calprotectin, a molecule released into the gut during inflammation and currently used to determine which people with bowel symptoms need further investigations.

According to the findings, published in Cell Reports Medicine, these changes were observed up to eight years before diagnosis in Crohn’s disease and three years in ulcerative colitis.

However, most of the changes would have appeared within a normal range for standard blood tests, and were only detected because of the size of the study.

The next steps are to investigate if treatment or prevention has an impact before people get symptoms, and whether the findings from this research could be developed further to predict who will develop IBD in the future.

Tine Jess, director at the Centre for Molecular Prediction of Inflammatory Bowel Disease, PREDICT, at Aalborg University, said: “Our findings are novel and go hand-in-hand with emerging evidence that chronic inflammatory bowel diseases likely have their onset years prior to diagnosis.

“These incurable diseases affect young individuals and are twice as common as type 1 diabetes.

“Understanding the exact mechanisms behind their development is essential to ultimately prevent the diseases from occurring.”

Sarah Sleet, chief executive of Crohn’s and Colitis UK, said: “There are over 500,000 people in the UK with Crohn’s and colitis.

“We know that earlier diagnosis leads to better outcomes for everyone, but waiting lists for diagnostic tests can be long.

“Not only that, many people put off going to the GP to get their symptoms checked out – either because they don’t realise how serious they could be, or through fear or embarrassment.

“Anything that could potentially speed up the process of getting an accurate diagnosis is a hugely positive step in the right direction.”