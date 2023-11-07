Harry delivers stand up debut act at New York event for veterans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harry delivers stand up debut act at New York event for veterans

By Press Association
The Duke of Sussex joked about never being scrutinised in a stand up ‘debut’ act at a comedy event for veterans in New York (PA)
The Duke of Sussex joked about never being scrutinised in a stand up “debut” act at a comedy event for veterans in New York.

Harry delivered his monologue in a video at the star-studded 17th annual Stand Up For Heroes event, held at the Lincoln Centre on Monday.

The video was circulated online earlier on Tuesday, a day which also saw the King give his first State Opening as the monarch.

Harry delivered a flurry of jokes throughout his monologue, including about the lack of representation for gingers, but spoke more seriously about the “hugely important” military community.

He said: “As someone who never gets scrutinised, I haven’t even had to prepare much, but out of an abundance of caution I have been working on this particular act for quite some time and everyone I know tells me it’s perfect.

“And no, these aren’t people who just tell me what I want to hear. Oh, no. These are people like my finance manager, my lawyer and, of course, my Reiki healer.”

He added: “Our military community is special. It’s one that shares incredible highs and painful lows. It is unique and it is hugely important to society, both during active service and after.

“Our community is valued more than you’ll ever know and nights like this are testament to that.”

Harry wore four military medals and a poppy on his suit jacket in the video message to the event, which was created in 2007 by the Bob Woodruff Foundation and New York Comedy Festival as, according to the foundation’s website, “a tribute to wounded, ill and injured veterans and their loved ones”.

In a clip posted by Hello! magazine, Harry joked he decided to debut his stand up act due to “the shockingly low representation of gingers last year”.

He said: “Obviously I was deeply honoured when Bob asked me to debut my stand up act with you all tonight.

“I was so relieved to be invited back, but then I started to question whether his invite for me to actually do stand up was in fact his idea of a joke.

“Either way, due to the shockingly low representation of gingers last year and out of respect for my fellow endangered species, here I am, reporting for duty.”

Comedians Jimmy Carr and Jon Stewart were among other performers at Stand Up For Heroes on Monday.

Harry is well known to be passionate about the cause.

He is patron of the Invictus Games – a sporting tournament for injured servicemen and women from around the world – which he sees as an important way to support the wellbeing of those who have served their country, “through a combination of ongoing care, training and employment opportunities”, the charity’s website says.