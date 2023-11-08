What the papers say – September 8

This weekend’s pro-Palestinian march, the conflict in Israel, the King, and Tory politics dominate Wednesday’s front pages.

The Times and The Guardian have run with the Metropolitan Police’s refusal to ban this weekend’s pro-Palestinian march planned for Armistice Day.

Wednesday's TIMES: Police resist calls to ban march#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/iJsLENWLNO — Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) November 7, 2023

Wednesday's GUARDIAN: Defiant Met chief rejects ministers' calls to ban pro-Palestinian march#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/FdQQ1SWWWP — Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) November 7, 2023

The Daily Mail says “pray they don’t end up with a riot at the Cenotaph”.

Wednesday's DAILY MAIL: Pray they don't end up with a riot at the Cenotaph#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/as2ShT3nH3 — Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) November 7, 2023

The Daily Telegraph tells of Hamas fighters’ last stand at a Gaza hospital.

Wednesday's DAILY TELEGRAPH: Hamas fighters' last stand at hospital#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/SM0HbShNSC — Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) November 7, 2023

The Daily Express leads with Rishi Sunak accusing Sir Keir Starmer of a plot to lock the UK in a deal with the EU.

Wednesday's front page: Sunak accuses Starmer of plot to lock UK in EU dealhttps://t.co/mrXG4zEN4I#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/WlVkulNMjL — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) November 7, 2023

The i aims at Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who is said to be at odds with No 10 on tent cities, as Tories accuse her of making moves to seize party leadership.

Wednesday's i: Braverman split with No 10 on tents – as Tories accuse her of leadership bid#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/UrBAyftzLs — Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) November 7, 2023

The Independent and Metro lead with the King’s Speech, with the former dubbing it the “last Tory roll of the dice”.

Presenting Wednesday’s front page from:#TheIndependent The first King’s speech, last Tory roll of the dice For additional #TomorrowsPapersToday and past editions of newspapers and magazines, explore: https://t.co/IG1Cv1wdCy#buyanewspaper pic.twitter.com/k8RowIHYuP — The Press Room from TSC News #TomorrowsPapersToday (@channel_tsc) November 7, 2023

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 THE KINGZZZ SPEECH 🔴 Historic day… yet Sunak plans 'just more of the same'#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/1pGvtNNG7E — Metro (@MetroUK) November 7, 2023

The Financial Times reports on the accounting watchdog ditching its plans for a full-scale overhaul of boardroom rules.

Wednesday's FT UK EDITION: Accounting watchdog scraps plans for full-scale overhaul of boardroom rules#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/05tj9EJN5m — Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) November 7, 2023

The Daily Mirror says Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn has been lined up for I’m a Celebrity.

Wednesday's DAILY MIRROR: Oops! Britney sister to tell all in jungle#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/q0QsRX6dwn — Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) November 7, 2023

The Sun has unveiled big music news, revealing Girls Aloud is set to reunite following the death of their beloved late bandmate Sarah Harding.

On tomorrow's front page: Iconic girl band set to make huge comeback after a decade and have secretly reunited to film video ahead of new album and tourhttps://t.co/YXO1HjZrKe pic.twitter.com/jpcRcGIoZt — The Sun (@TheSun) November 7, 2023

The Daily Star leads with a story on carrots and how the vegetable has turned a Brit into an “oompa loompa”.