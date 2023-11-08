William visits jungle and hears about conservation work of young people

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
William visits jungle and hears about conservation work of young people

By Press Association
Britain’s Prince William, left, and Singapore’s deputy prime minister Lawrence Wong visit the Central Catchment Nature Reserve of Singapore (Vincent Thian/AP)
The Prince of Wales worked up a sweat in the Singapore jungle as he heard how young people have been helping conservation.

William, 41, was led around MacRitchie Nature Reserve by deputy prime minister and minister for finance, Lawrence Wong, on Wednesday morning.

The pair discussed the environment and nature on show and spoke of Singapore’s vision to be a “City in Nature”, sources said.

And the prince said he was looking forward to seeing the deputy prime minister when he next visits the UK.

The pair discussed the environment and nature on show (Vincent Thian/AP)

William, who was at the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony on Tuesday evening, had to change his green shirt for a fresh one halfway around the 40 minute hike due to the heat.

He started off the Tree Top Walk taking in the views of the jungle from a 250 metre-long suspension bridge between two of the park’s highest points, Bukit Peirce and Bukit Kalang.

He carefully walked across the 25 metre-high bridge which gave a bird’s eye view of flora and fauna living in the forest.

The bridge also plays an important role in forest canopy research, providing access to an area that many researchers were not previously able to reach.

His first stop on the trek was to meet four university students who take part in the Youth Stewards for Nature programme.

William told them: “Sorry I took a while, been chatting and sweating, and doing a lot of walking.”

The four students explained their conservation work via a slideshow on an iPad.

Royal visit to Singapore – Day Three
The Prince of Wales with the winners at the 2023 Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony in Singapore (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The prince asked if young people living in Singapore are interested in protecting the environment.

Anusha Shivram, 25, graduate of University of Oxford, MSc Biodiversity, said: “Many people from the general public are actively involved.”

She also explained that the team of youth stewards has grown from five to 16.

The stewards, aged between 18 and 25-years-old, can take part in a six-month conservation programme, carrying out up to eight hours a week in the park.

Ms Shivram said afterwards: “It is great he is looking at projects we have done in Singapore as it is a strong community and great to see he is visiting.”

At Macaranga Hut, a station for park rangers, he met last year’s Earthshot finalist Dr Isabelle Lackman, co-founder and director of Hutan.

William told the deputy prime minister that Hutan, based in Borneo, Malaysia, was “doing fantastic work with orangutans”.