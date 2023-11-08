Senior Met officer fails in bid to have disciplinary hearing stopped

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Senior Met officer fails in bid to have disciplinary hearing stopped

By Press Association
Matthew Horne is facing a disciplinary panel (PA)
A senior Metropolitan Police officer could face the sack over claims he accessed police information to undermine a bullying investigation into him after a disciplinary panel rejected his bid to stop proceedings.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Matthew Horne threw a stress ball at a colleague, pushed them against a desk and swore at another officer while working as Deputy Chief Constable of Essex Police.

He was found to have breached force standards on three occasions between 2015 and 2016 but was allowed to keep his job.

He later became Deputy Assistant Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police.

The senior officer is alleged to have improperly asked for and accessed police information to help his defence during a misconduct hearing into the bullying claims, which was held in 2018.

He is also said to have failed to “promptly and appropriately” report, challenge or take action against David Clark, who passed him the information while working as a detective chief superintendent of City of London Police.

Mr Horne is accused of breaching force standards for integrity, discreditable conduct, challenging or reporting improper conduct and confidentiality.

The Crown Prosecution Service did not prosecute him over the claims.

Mr Clark was placed on the police barred list after a disciplinary panel found he passed on the information.

A disciplinary panel threw out Mr Horne’s application to stay proceedings on Wednesday morning, the third day of a misconduct hearing into the allegations.

His lawyer Ben Myers KC argued that holding a hearing was unfair because his client had initially been treated as a witness in the case.

He said: “Until June 2018 there is no suggestion that there was a basis for an investigation into Mr Horne.”

The barrister also said “failings” in the disclosure of evidence to the defence team made the hearing unfair.

Chair of the panel Rachel Crasnow KC said: “Overall, we do not find the delay amounts to such unfairness in itself that we would take the exceptional step of delaying or halting these proceedings.

“It is an important message that complex cases must be carried through to a hearing.”

She also said the officer would have become a suspect “in any event”.

The chair added: “We cannot find unfairness per se meaning the current proceedings should exceptionally be halted. We cannot say that the disclosure process back at the time caused serious prejudice.”

The hearing, which is being held at Thames Valley Police headquarters in Oxford, continues.