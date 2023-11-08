Police and Just Stop Oil at loggerheads after ambulance car blocked

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Police and Just Stop Oil at loggerheads after ambulance car blocked

By Press Association
The Metropolitan Police and Just Stop Oil have accused each other of blocking an ambulance during a slow march by climate activists on Waterloo Bridge (Lucy North/PA)
The Metropolitan Police and Just Stop Oil have accused each other of blocking an ambulance during a slow march by climate activists on Waterloo Bridge (Lucy North/PA)

Police and Just Stop Oil have accused each other of blocking an ambulance car during a slow march by climate activists on Waterloo Bridge in central London.

Around 55 protesters, who had travelled from South Wales and the North and South West of England, walked in the road on Wednesday as part of an ongoing JSO autumn campaign against fossil fuel licences.

The Metropolitan Police said on social media that one of the vehicles trapped in the traffic jam was an ambulance vehicle on blue lights that could not get past.

But JSO countered that it was in fact officers who had blocked that side of the road, and said it has a policy of moving out of the way for emergency services vehicles.

A spokesman said: “We have deep sympathy for anyone suffering a medical emergency at any time. Nobody’s life or health is more valuable than others.

“In this case, Just Stop Oil supporters were on the other side of the road, and had never blocked the side of the road the ambulance was on.

“The picture shared by the Metropolitan Police indicates that it’s only their officers who are blocking the road with the ambulance. Our own pictures confirm this.”

The paramedic driving the ambulance car told the Telegraph: “I am responding to a life-and-death emergency – I am going to pick up a team from Guy’s Hospital to save someone’s life at another hospital but can’t get through.”

Wednesday’s protest action came after more than 40 JSO supporters were charged over demonstrations on Monday, which saw two slow marches in Whitehall and the glass covering a painting at the National Gallery smashed.

Harrison Donnelly, 20, of Sillitoe Way, Nottingham, and Hanan Ameur, 22, of Hornsey Road, Islington, north London, were charged with criminal damage after the protective glass on Diego Velazquez’s Rokeby Venus was damaged.

Another 42 JSO supporters have been charged with obstruction of the highway over the Whitehall marches.

Just Stop Oil protest
The Rokeby Venus painting in the National Gallery was targeted by Just Stop Oil protesters on Monday (Just Stop Oil/PA)

The demonstrations, part of JSO’s ongoing protest action against the Government granting new fossil fuel licences, saw more than 100 people arrested on Monday alone.

The Metropolitan Police said: “Ultimately it is Londoners who are bearing the brunt and cost of Just Stop Oil’s disruption.”

The Rokeby Venus was previously slashed by suffragette Mary Richardson in 1914.