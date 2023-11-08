Lawyer ‘surprised’ that ‘vulnerable’ client qualified to be special constable

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lawyer ‘surprised’ that ‘vulnerable’ client qualified to be special constable

By Press Association
A lawyer representing a man found to be in possession of indecent images of children while working as a police special constable has told appeal judges that he is a ‘little surprised’ his client ‘qualified’ for the role (Peter Byrne/PA)
A lawyer representing a man found to be in possession of indecent images of children while working as a police special constable has told appeal judges that he is a “little surprised” his client had “qualified” for the role.

Robin Boag told a Court of Appeal hearing in London on Wednesday how a probation officer had described 23-year-old Jacob Clarke, of Wrexham, Clwyd, as “vulnerable” and said he did not know “how much investigation” there had been.

He aired his thoughts as Clarke, who was a special constable with North Wales Police, failed in an appeal against an eight-month prison term.

Former special constable jailed
Court of Appeal judges considered Jacob Clarke’s appeal at the Royal Courts of Justice in central London (Aaron Chown/PA)

Three appeal judges heard how Clarke, who had worked in a hotel, had been jailed by a judge at Mold Crown Court in September after admitting “making” indecent images of children.

Mr Boag argued that Clarke should have been given a suspended sentence.

Appeal judges Lord Justice Dingemans, Mr Justice Jay and Mr Justice Kerr disagreed.

They concluded that handing Clarke an immediate jail term had not been “wrong” or “manifestly excessive” and dismissed the appeal.

Judges were told that Clarke had been diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder as a child and had “autistic traits”.

Mr Boag said a probation officer had described Clarke as “vulnerable”.

“I am a little surprised he qualified to be a special constable,” Mr Boag told the three appeal judges.

“I don’t know how much investigation there is.”

Mr Boag argued that a suspended sentence would have been appropriate and said Clarke had entered a “prompt” guilty plea, had lost his “good name”, his “opportunity” with the police and his job.

He argued that Clarke could be rehabilitated and told appeal judges: “There is every reason to hope this will be his one and only time before the court.”

Appeal judges were told that Clarke had been arrested after a friend raised concerns and were told that more than 80 indecent images of children had been found on his computer devices.

They heard how he had told officers, after being arrested: “I knew I should have stopped doing it when I joined the police.”