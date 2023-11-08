NI Secretary reallocates up to £15m to help businesses affected by flooding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NI Secretary reallocates up to £15m to help businesses affected by flooding

By Press Association
Businesses in Sugar Island were flooded (PA)
A reallocation of up to £15 million has been announced to help support businesses affected by severe flooding in Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris made the announcement during a visit to Newry on Wednesday, which was among the areas worst hit following heavy rain last week.

Scores of businesses in the Sugar Island area of the city are attempting to revive their livelihoods after the bursting of the canal banks last week saw many properties left under water.

Mr Heaton-Harris said a devolved government in Northern Ireland “could have acted swiftly” to respond following the floods. 

The Stormont Assembly remains collapsed amid DUP protest action over post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Senior civil servants, with limited powers, have been leading departments in the absence of locally elected ministers.

Mr Heaton-Harris said the UK government will make available up to £15 million of support through the reallocation of existing Northern Ireland funding.

“The floods have been devastating for all those who have suffered the destruction of their homes and businesses,” he said.

“Those who have suffered damage need reassurance that support will be available. This is rightly something which a devolved Executive should be able to deliver.

“However, in the absence of the Executive which could have acted swiftly, the UK Government will make available up to £15m of support through the reallocation of existing Northern Ireland funding.

“This will help with clean-up costs and support businesses to resume trading.”

He added: “We will continue to work closely with the Northern Ireland Civil Service and local councils to ensure that support gets to those who need it as quickly as possible.”