King learns about K-pop and Korean cuisine ahead of state visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

King learns about K-pop and Korean cuisine ahead of state visit

By Press Association
King Charles during his visit to New Malden Methodist Church, south west London (John Phillips/PA)
King Charles during his visit to New Malden Methodist Church, south west London (John Phillips/PA)

The King spent time learning about K-pop music and Korean culture and cuisine before the state visit by the president of the Republic of Korea later this month.

Charles visited New Malden, south west London, which is home to one of the largest Korean communities in Europe, on Wednesday.

The area is nicknamed Koreatown and has around 20,000 South Koreans living there and in the surrounding areas.

Royal visit to New Malden
Charles greeted fans, who waited for him in the rain during his visit to New Malden (John Phillips/PA)

Charles was greeted by the Republic of Korea’s ambassador to the UK, Yeocheol Yoon, and the mayor of the Royal Borough of Kingston, Councillor Diane White.

The King met representatives from the Korean Residents Society, the Korean Restaurant and Supermarkets Association and local faith leaders inside New Malden Methodist Church.

He asked questions about Korea and listened to the London Korean Hummingbirds Choir sing a traditional song while a dancer performed.

Charles also took an interest in how one man escaped North Korea and started a life in the UK.

Royal visit to New Malden
Charles signed the guest book as he arrived at the New Malden Methodist Church (John Phillips/PA)

Timothy Cho, 35, who moved to Manchester in 2008, said: “He asked me if I crossed the border to China. I told him I crossed the border twice and I was imprisoned four times during that journey.

“He looked very serious. He asked, ‘How did you manage that?’ He wanted to hear more. He took quite a long time with us before moving on.”

The King was also given kimchi as a gift before his birthday on November 14 and joked: “Will it blow my head off?”

Charles also visited the nearby Cake & Bingsoo cafe, where he was given an Earl Grey tea-flavoured cake as an early birthday present.

While he was at cafe, the King asked about K-pop music and wanted to hear more about the genre.

Sunny Lee, 27, who met Charles, said: “He was saying how he got to see the traditional performance and that it was a shame that we didn’t get to see a real K-pop performance live as well.”

Before leaving the area, Charles also visited the New Malden War Memorial and met representatives from the Royal British Legion ahead of Remembrance Sunday.